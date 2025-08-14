Samsung’s One UI 8 Beta 4 Triggers Purple Tint in Moon Shots for Galaxy S25 Ultra Users

What you need to know

A new bug in the One UI 8 Beta 4 update is causing a purple tint in photos of the moon taken only on the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

The issue seems to be related to specific zoom levels (30x, 50x, 100x) and the Intelligent Optimization setting, but some users report the problem persists even when these are adjusted.

Samsung has directed users to report the bug through the Samsung Members app by submitting feedback with system log data.

We've heard of the Pink Moon, Blood Moon, and even a Blue Moon, but have you seen a purple one? A handful of Galaxy S25 Ultra users have been dealing with this weird issue after they recently installed the One UI 8 Beta 4 on their devices.

One UI 8 Beta 4 just started rolling out for enrolled Galaxy S25 series phones on July 30, and the latest beta was rolled out as a "support for high-quality voice, video, and enhanced chat services" in the Samsung IMS Service Emergency feature.

However, a new camera bug within the Beta download seems to be causing issues with a certain kind of imagery when clicking the good old moon(according to Android Police). The bug is reportedly causing "a purple tint" that goes way beyond just adjusting the aperture or reducing the exposure while clicking the moon.

(Image credit: Samsung Community Forum/ Cosmic Ray)

Several people took to Samsung's Community Forum to report this phenomenon when they were trying to take images of the moon with their S25 Ultra running the One UI 8 Beta 4.

One beta user notes that when they set the shot at 30/50/100x zoom, it gives the moon a purple tint. While another person noted that "when Intelligent Optimization is set to maximum, this happens and doesn't happen when set to medium or minimum," they added.

(Image credit: Samsung Community Forum/ Cosmic Ray)

They say that the photos look normal in the preview and on the camera screen, but the issue becomes apparent once viewed in the Gallery. Some websites have noted that despite making adjustments to zoom lengths and disabling Intelligent Optimization also doesn't help the situation.

It is also important to note that not all Galaxy S25 Ultra users are seeing this bug, and that no one with a base Galaxy S25 or S25 Plus has reported this issue.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

That said, Samsung has responded to some of these users' concerns by asking them to share beta bugs and feedback through the Samsung Members app. Open the app > Navigate to One UI Beta Program > Beta Feedback. Then, attach any relevant screenshots or screen recording/video > Check "Send system log data", then submit the report.