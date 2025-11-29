What you need to know

Google Pixel owners have raised their voices about a rather odd issue, where their devices, after closing an app, reopens it.

The user's video showcases that, after closing Instagram and tapping another app, Instagram opens up again.

The user says this has been happening for the past six months, and another report says this has happened on their Pixel 8 and Pixel 10 Pro XL.

There's an issue that Pixel users are reporting this week that involves the devices acting strangely when trying to switch apps.

The problem was posted on the Pixel Phone subreddit, alongside a video that showcases how their Pixel opens an app after previously closing it (via Punika Web). From the screen recording, the user is seen on the Instagram homepage and then swiping it away, returning to their home screen. However, when trying to open another app, X (formerly Twitter), in this instance, Instagram returns.

The user explains that they've had this problem "for like six months." They add that they've been unable to prove that they weren't crazy until now with this recording.

Others were quick to join the Reddit discussion, stating they've also been experiencing this problem on Google's Pixel. One user states they've encountered this issue on their Pixel 8 Pro, as well as their Pixel 10 Pro XL. This creates an interesting dynamic, as this could be quite a persistent software issue with Google's Pixels.

Nevertheless, one user claims that the only workaround to this is to "stop for a second, then choose your app or go to the taskbar and then go back to home and then choose the app." While not the fix users are looking for, perhaps this will offer some relief. To make matters more frustrating, the publication clocked some official Google acknowledgement of this issue following user reports through its channels.

However, per the post, Google has been silent ever since, offering no concrete fixes for the affected devices.

The issues roll on

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

Google's Pixels have been through it, and the most recent issue plagues the Pixel 10 following the company's AirDrop-Quick Share update. According to a host of user reports, the Quick Share update has started to cause severe Wi-Fi connectivity issues. While frustrating, users have found that a small fix is to uninstall the Quick Share extension or switch to Bluetooth if you're going to send files.

Right now, Google has yet to formally acknowledge the issues plaguing its most recent flagship series devices.

Pixel 10 users have been grappling with another issue: its speakerphone. Users have continued to report that the speakerphone button in the Phone app often becomes "unresponsive" or "laggy." While this has been going on, even more Pixel 9 phones in May, Google hasn't fixed it, and it probably never will. Recently, it was reported that the company marked the issue as "won't fix (Infeasible)" due to "not enough actionable information."