Samsung's Galaxy S26 series may retain 2,600 nits brightness, sparking concerns over potential cost-cutting.

New M14 material could enhance display efficiency without increasing peak brightness.

Potential for Flex Magic Pixel technology to improve privacy with AI-driven viewing angle adjustments.

Samsung's next flagship series has been at the center of several leaks lately, and while we've heard chatter about the lineup delivering a "richer color, brighter, and power-conscious experience" when it comes to the display of the Galaxy S26 series.

However, despite this speculation, a recent leak from an ardent tipster, Ice Universe on X, gives us the impression that the displays for the upcoming Galaxy S26 series phones are expected to feature the same 2,600 nits peak brightness as the current Galaxy S25 series. According to them, it remains uncertain if these screens will include other potential improvements, such as support for 10-bit color depth or high-frequency pulse-width modulation (PWM) dimming.

As a Samsung leaker, I am basically sure that it will adopt M14 material and Polless screen technology, but I can't guarantee that it will adopt 10bit technology and PWM high-frequency dimming. I advise you not to be too optimistic. https://t.co/WicBrzvunbNovember 20, 2025

Furthermore, the leak suggests that Samsung could use its new M14 material in its display despite sticking to the same brightness. These OLED panels with "Color Filter on Encapsulation" (CoE) are said to reduce thickness and power consumption, which could contribute to increased efficiency, resulting in reduced power consumption and enhanced long-term reliability.

"This is not a good sign. Display brightness has stayed unchanged for several generations, and it inevitably raises suspicion that Samsung has started cutting corners on the screen," Ice Universe added.

While we might not see a significant increase in brightness to 3,000 nits or more, like the OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 12, which belong to the 4,500 nits club, Samsung is reportedly planning other enhancements to improve the display of its next flagship series.

The most exciting rumor for the Galaxy S26 lineup (specifically the Ultra) is the debut of "Flex Magic Pixel" technology, which is a privacy feature that uses AI to electronically narrow viewing angles so that people can peer into your screen, effectively killing the need for physical privacy screen protectors, which dim the display of your device.