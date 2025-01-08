Samsung rumored to use a richer, more efficient screen on the S26 Ultra

What you need to know

Rumors from a South Korean publication claim Samsung could utilize COE screen tech on the S26 Ultra, which was previously used on its foldable.

The tech could deliver a richer color, brighter, and power-conscious experience for future owners of the device.

Recent rumors claim the Galaxy S26 Ultra could feature Samsung's new 2nm Exynos chip quite "significantly."

While we sit in the Galaxy S25 waiting room, rumors have appeared about what upgrades a member of the S26 series could feature.

The rumors surface from The Elec (Korean), which cites an unnamed source about the alleged enhanced screen functionality for the Galaxy S26 Ultra (via GSMArena). According to the publication, Samsung may seek out COE screen technology, which could positively affect the power consumption of the 2026 Ultra model.

The post states this is facilitated by swapping the display's underlying polarizer for "color filters," instead. The post notes that the thicker polarizing plates used by OLEDs reflect light, but hampers brightness, thus requiring users to boost up when outside.

The report states Samsung's adoption of COE technology could improve the richness of color for the S26 Ultra with the proposed color filters. Also, rumors of a "Black PDL" (Pixel Define Layer) could further prevent light from reflecting within the screen, improving its brightness in various situations.

Another side effect of this supposed new technology is its thinness. The rumors claim that the alleged polarizer swap to color filters with the COE tech could make for a thinner display. We've heard for a while how Samsung is likely entering its thin phone era, so this doesn't seem too far-fetched.

The idea of these displays being thinner is likely because, as the publication noted, Samsung has previously featured COE display tech on its foldables (think Fold 6). A report by Electronic Specifier states that COE's tech is typically applied "directly onto the panel," which facilitates this thinner design. It also notes how its screen technology can deliver longevity to the lifespan of a device's display.

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

There's been little about Samsung's 2026 phones — and that's no surprise as we're weeks away from the S25. However, we've heard rumors about the potential return of the "curved-edge" Galaxy phone. Following a recently filed patent, speculation rose about the chance for Samsung to bring back its curved-edge display for future Galaxy Ultra phones. The Korean OEM has slowly moved away from that in its Ultra models, opting for flatter displays like the rest of the cast.

The patent held information about a boost in durability, which phones with curved displays are prone to.

What's more, rumors from December claimed Samsung is developing a new Exynos chip for the Galaxy S26 series. It's been purported that the company may feature this Exynos chip (on a new 2nm process) "significantly" on the next-gen series. These very early rumors are worth taking with a grain of salt. It's been alleged that Samsung could still drop the phones with the next Qualcomm chip in the U.S., though.