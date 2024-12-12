Early rumors allege the Galaxy S26 series could sport Exynos 'significantly'

What you need to know

Rumors claim that Samsung could shift to using its Exynos chipset "significantly" inside the Galaxy S26 series.

Little information is known about the chip; however, previous reports suggest it could be based on Samsung's new 2nm process.

This rumored followed quickly behind another report that suggests Samsung's Galaxy S25 series could see a sporadic price increase globally.

As we approach the Galaxy S25 series, rumors have surfaced about Samsung's next-generation would-be successor in 2026.

A new rumor by X tipster Jukanlosreve states that Samsung might bring its Galaxy S26 series in-house for its desired SoC (via Android Police). According to the post, the Korean OEM is allegedly planning to use its custom Exynos chips "significantly" within the Galaxy S26 flagship series.

Little else is known about the chip's specifics; however, there is speculation about where it could be applied. The publication suggests Samsung could utilize its Exynos chip in various regions around the world, but stick to Qualcomm for the U.S. market. If true, then it would be similar to what Samsung's done in the past with the S24 series.

That series saw the Exynos applied to markets in Europe, India, and the U.K.

We might have an idea about this alleged Exynos focus as there was a report in May from a South Korean news outlet. The post alleged that Samsung was preparing to develop a stronger, 2nm process for the eventual Exynos 2600 SoC. The SoC supposedly had the codename "Thetis" internally. The report claimed that Samsung was planning on popping the chip into the Galaxy S26 series.

Samsung confirmed it was planning on mass producing a 2mn process chip in 2025, an area where it wanted to take the lead.

Early reports purported that the chip would deliver a 12% increase in performance, a 25% efficiency boost, and a 5% decrease in "total area."

A more exclusive shift toward an in-house chip could help Samsung keep its costs in a (somewhat) comfortable light — especially following a new report. It was recently rumored that Samsung's Galaxy S25 series, which will use Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite, could see a "slight" price jump in South Korea. This was reportedly due to a higher exchange rate between the two companies for the product.

It was stated that Qualcomm's tech had risen by roughly 30% compared to previous generations and it could impact regions sporadically. A price hike has been rumored since September, as it was purported that the latest flagship chip leaped by ~$190 for OEMs.

Early rumors regarding the Galaxy S26 can always change, so take this with a grain of salt. For now, we have the S25 series to look ahead to during its likely launch in January 2025. What's more, a recent claimed the series could boast Qi2 wireless charging support.