The Galaxy S25 series will allegedly see sporadic price increases, per reports

What you need to know

Samsung is rumored to increase the price of the Galaxy S25 in South Korea following a higher exchange rate and chip costs from Qualcomm.

A concrete number wasn't stated; however, the price is expected to be "slightly" higher than the S24 in South Korea.

In contrast, another report states Samsung's Galaxy S25 series could have the same price in Europe.

Rumors are surfacing, with details that suggest Samsung's next flagships could see a jump in price for some.

A recent report by Yonhap News (Korean) cites an industry source in saying Samsung's Galaxy S25 series could see a price increase in South Korea (via 9to5Google). There is reportedly a "possibility" for such a future regarding the S25 trio. The publication purports that this apparent "outlook" is due to the use of Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC in all three devices.

Its sources supposedly added that another contributing factor is the "predicted" price increase for the latest flagship chip. The company has reportedly raised the prices of its technology by roughly 30% when compared to previous generations and this is suspected to affect Samsung's views on the Galaxy S25 pricing.

The exchange rate between Samsung and Qualcomm is also another culprit for the potential price increase as it's higher than it has been in the past.

The publication didn't state an exact number; however, it's suspected to be "slightly" higher than the cost of the S24 on Samsung's home soil.

Elsewhere, another report spotted by 9to5 from WinFuture (German) claims that this price increase might not affect every region. The information comes via a retailer leak in the region, which shows that the Galaxy S25 pricing (seemingly) remains the same as the soon-to-be predecessor trio. The post claims that the prices were allegedly the same in Germany, which could mean that the rest of Europe will see the same prices.

According to the publication, the following leaked prices regard the base versions of the series: Galaxy S25 128GB: 899 euro (~$943), Galaxy S25 Plus 256GB: 1,149 euro (~$1,205), and the Galaxy S25 Ultra 256GB: 1,449 euro (~$1,520).

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Of course, the U.S. pricing estimates here are not one-to-one, meaning these aren't something you should take as a literal. If Samsung raises prices in the U.S. market, these numbers will likely shift to better suit the area. Meanwhile, a potential price increase was rumored in late September.

Shortly before the Snapdragon 8 Elite launched, a tipster claimed that Qualcomm was placing a ~$190 price increase on its new Oryon CPU-based chip. That was roughly a 20% increase over the price of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for this latest generation of flagship models. The 3nm process was supposedly "quite expensive," thus the price increase rumors we've continued to hear.

The 8 Elite delivers powerful improvements over the SD 8 Gen 3, like a 45% boost in performance and a 44% boost in efficiency.

Samsung is expected to debut its Galaxy S25 series in January 2024 during Galaxy Unpacked. A recent string of rumors states the devices could even adopt Qi2 wireless charging, too.