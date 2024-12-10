Galaxy S25 rumored to fix what the S24 lacked: Qi2 charging support

What you need to know

A rumor on Weibo claims the Galaxy S25 series could support the new Qi2 wireless charging standard, launched in 2023.

It was stated that the method would only a charging strength of 15W on the S25 series, which is what Qi Power stated during its launch.

Qi2 support was originally expected for the Galaxy S24 series; however, the only phone (and first) to adopt it is the HMD Skyline.

A recent Galaxy S25 post spreads rumors about its potential (exciting) upgrade to its charging capabilities.

The rumors were reportedly started by Ice Universe on Weibo and highlighted by Jukanlosreve on X (via SamMobile). Per the tipster, the Galaxy S25 series will supposedly utilize the new wireless charging standard, Qi2. Ice Universe supposedly discussed these details over private messages on Weibo.

The tipster added that the S25 series will support this method; however, devices charging wirelessly may only see 15W capabilities.

The stated charging strength isn't surprising as Qi Power announced as much when the Qi2 standard was launched late in November 2023.

Ice Universe: The S25 series will feature Qi2.December 9, 2024

Qi2 met a late 2023 holiday season launch and the Wireless Power Consortium highlighted its roots in Apple's MagSafe technology. It's worth mentioning that the tech hit the iPhone 15 series before Qi2 got around to Android devices. Qi Power "promised" that its new standard could provide "greater energy efficiency, faster charging, and enhanced convenience" for Android.

Accessory manufacturers like Belkin, Mophie, Anker, and Aircharge entered certification to prepare for a market launch shortly after Qi2 was launched. We were excited, considering this meant Android phones could finally adopt its wireless charging method.

However, that has yet to happen — at least, in a widespread fashion. The first (and only) Android to support Qi2 wireless charging is the HMD Skyline.

It was also expected that Samsung would jump on this new wireless charging trend, but it dropped the ball with the Galaxy S24. Instead, what we received was S Pen malfunctions with Qi2 magnet accessories, as noted by manufacturers trying to craft their latest products.

Qi2 is still a viable option for Samsung to deploy on its upcoming Galaxy S25 series. Though Android Central's Namerah Saud Fatmi said the method would keep the S24 series "exciting and alive," the same can probably be shifted over to the S25 flagship trio.

As always, we'll have to wait and see. The Galaxy S25 series is expected to launch during Galaxy Unpacked in January 2025.