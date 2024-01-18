Galaxy S24 Ultra S Pen malfunctions with MagSafe and Qi2 magnet accessories

What you need to know

Recent reports state the Galaxy S24 Ultra's S Pen experiences a malfunction when a user attaches a magnetic accessory to the back of its MagSafe/Qi2 case.

The malfunction causes the pen's recognition on the S24 Ultra's display to become sparse.

It's unknown just how many cases this effects as we've conducted internal tests with a Caseborne product with MagSafe and have encountered no issues.

We're only a day past the launch of Samsung's Galaxy S24 series and problems are starting to surface regarding the Ultra model's S Pen.

According to Alex Stankie on X, cases with MagSafe or Qi2 magnets may "break" functionality for the S24 Ultra's S Pen. M. Brandon Lee of This is Tech Today expanded on this, stating the magnets are causing interference with the S Pen, leading to a "temporary" malfunction.

This is a problem manufacturers are encountering as the S24 Ultra is not yet in the hands of the general public. While case creators look for a way to rectify the problem, Lee suggests those who've ordered a MagSafe/Qi2 case for the Ultra may experience a delay.

In a follow-up post, Lee provided video confirmation of the S Pen's malfunction. However, it's worth noting that S Pen ceases to work properly when a MagSafe/Qi2 accessory, such as a wallet or a mount, is attached. In the video, the S Pen doesn't stop working entirely, but its functionality becomes increasingly spotty as the display's recognition of the pen's contact becomes inconsistent.

🚨📢 PSA: Regarding third-party Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra cases using a MagSafe/Qi2-like magnet:Currently, case manufacturers are encountering issues with the magnet interfering with the S-Pen, causing the pen to temporarily malfunction. As a result, manufacturers are scrambling… pic.twitter.com/U10l6fJQ6JJanuary 18, 2024 See more

While this problem is troubling, it may not affect every MagSafe/Qi2-supported Android case. Internally, Android Central's Nick Sutrich tested a Caseborne case with MagSafe alongside a Spigen ring and encountered no problems with the S Pen's functionality. In the meantime, if you've obtained one, avoiding attaching any accessory to the back of your Qi2/MagSafe case might be safer.

Moreover, Samsung has never mentioned encountering functionality problems such as this with a MagSafe case. Android Central has contacted the Korean OEM about the problem and if a fix is in the works for consumers.

The Galaxy S24 series launched on January 17, and the trio of devices are notably missing Qi2. In November 2023, the WPC (Wireless Power Consortium) announced that Qi2, the next generation of wireless charging, was beginning to complete device certification testing. The announcement meant new magnetic products were in line for Apple's iPhone 15 series this past holiday season.

Some key highlights showed Qi2 would offer "smoother, faster, and energy-efficient charging experiences." This would also unify the industry under one wireless charging standard spanning multiple compatible products, including wearables.