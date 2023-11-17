Qi2 wireless charging is coming to Android phones soon... hopefully

What you need to know

The new Qi2 wireless charging standard nears a 2023 holiday season launch as devices enter the certification queue.

The Wireless Power Consortium states the new standard, based on MagSafe technology, will arrive for the iPhone 15 series first.

Power transmitters created by Belkin, Mophie, Anker, and Aircharge have also entered certification.

This new wireless charging will arrive for smartphones, wearables, and more.

The next advancement in wireless charging technology is approaching, but it's not for Android — at least, not yet.

According to a press release on Business Wire, the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC) announces that the next generation of wireless charging, Qi2, is starting to complete certification testing for devices. The company states its new certified magnetic products will arrive this holiday season for Apple's iPhone 15 series.

Moreover, Belkin, Mophie, Anker, and Aircharge will all have products ready to go soon, as the companies each enter the certification queue. Many of the power transmitters undergoing one final look will arrive on the market to charge phones, watches, and other electronic devices.

The post adds that Qi2 technology utilizes a Magnetic Power Profile and an enhanced version of the Extended Power Profile for wireless charging. The former is what Apple heavily contributed to through the development of this next-gen

MagSafe hardware. Meanwhile, the latter complies with the upgraded Qi2 standards.

In terms of what to expect, the WPC still hasn't given specifics; however, the company shared some key highlights about Qi2 on X. A bright spot among them is the standard's "significant upgrades," which provide "smoother, faster, and energy-efficient charging experiences."

BREAKING NEWS! Qi2 (pronounced “chee two”) wireless charging has officially launched! WPC (@the1wpc) is conducting certification testing on a range Qi2 devices promising greater energy efficiency, faster charging, and enhanced convenience.Key highlights include: pic.twitter.com/RtZ2qlNT47November 16, 2023 See more

Qi Power states this new technology "unifies the industry under one global standard, enabling companies to certify a wide range of compatible products."

With a statement like that, we're hoping the Qi2 standard arrives for Android phones soon after Apple's iPhone line receives it. At the minimum, it was discovered that the new wireless charging should support a 15W speed, which is what we see on Samsung phones. Of course, that's not the fastest we've seen, especially compared to many Chinese Android brands.

Meanwhile, Android OEMs such as Realme and OPPO have attempted to craft their own unique versions to take on MagSafe, but those formulas haven't exactly caught on. The new Qi 2 standard could also revolutionize wearables as chargers vary from the Pixel Watch 2 to the Apple Watch. That said, we'll have to see how wearable adoption holds up, but unifying smartwatch charging tech would see consumers only seeking one accessory to charge whatever they own.