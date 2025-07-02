What you need to know

Honor launched its new Magic V5 foldable earlier today (July 2) with an 8.8mm build when folded (4.1mm when opened).

The phone provides a large 7.9-inch display when opened and a 6.4-inch cover display.

The Magic V5's triple camera array consists of a 50MP wide-angle, a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 64MP periscope.

Honor placed a 6,100mAh battery into the Magic V5, alongside loads of YOYO AI assistant features, including DeepSeek integration.

To "reclaim the crown," Honor's Magic V5 foldable has launched overseas in China with an immensely thin frame.

Honor launched the Magic V5 overseas early this morning, touting it as a 'lightweight' and thin flagship foldable phone. The key points of the Magic V5 concern its build. Honor states the phone features a shock-absorbing structure, which gives it that lightweight, yet durable feel. With a weight of 217g, Honor says the Magic V5 has achieved 8.8mm when folded.

Of course, when opened fully, the Magic V5 achieves 4.1mm in thinness.

Into the specs, when fully expanded, the Magic V5 delivers a 7.9-inch LTPO display with a 120Hz max refresh rate. Honor says its foldable can reach 5,000nits of peak brightness alongside 4,320Hz ultra-high frequency for PWM dimming. On the front, the V5 features a 6.4-inch cover display, which also reaches a 120Hz refresh rate for smooth usage without opening the device. The cover display matches the inside in terms of peak brightness and PWM dimming frequency.

Honor also rolled in some motion sickness reduction AI software with Magic V5.

Additionally, the Magic V5 sports Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC.

Honor brings the Magic (V5) for your Memories

(Image credit: Honor)

The large circular camera bump on the phone's back consists of three cameras: a 50MP wide-angle, a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 64MP periscope. Regarding the periscope, Honor states it packs 3x optical zoom and OIS (optical image stabilization) for clear details. The company also highlights the lens' ability to capture colorful, vivid nighttime shots. The periscope lens has been provided with an AI Super Telephoto feature, which drives its zoom from 3x to 100x.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Honor claims that even at its maximum zoom, the Magic V5's periscope lens will capture clear and detailed photos. The rear camera is capable of recording videos "up to" 3840x2160 resolution, as well as boasting anti-shake.

The forward-facing cameras both come in as a 20MP wide-angle lens with an f/2.2 aperture.

Keeping you going for longer is Honor's "razor-thin" silicon-carbon battery technology. The phone features a 6,100mAh battery that's paired with 66W wired fast-charging support. Additionally, consumers can pair this with its 50W wireless charging capabilities.

YOYO AI stands tall

(Image credit: Honor)

YOYO, Honor's AI assistant on its phones, is available in full on the Magic V5. The company states the AI is capable of helping consumers "with everything." For one, YOYO is fully integrated with DeepSeek AI to help users get through robust articles, "physical examination reports," and financial statements. Moreover, YOYO can even "remember" important dates from a document you're currently reading.

Multitasking has also been improved, with YOYO assisting users when opening up multiple apps at once. What's more, Honor states YOYO can help rediscover files on your phone even if you can't remember what it's called. All users need to do is describe the file as best as possible, and let YOYO do the rest.

Currently for launch, the foldable rocks MagicOS 9.0.1, a skin atop Android 15. Consumers overseas in China will find the device available in the following RAM/storage configs: 12/256GB, 16/512GB, and 16/1TB.

We want our phones to look good, too, so the Magic V5 is available in Dawn Gold, Warm White, Silk Road, and Velvet Black. Chinese consumers will find the device's pre-orders active for purchase.