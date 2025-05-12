What you need to know

The Honor Magic V5 is almost here, and it is rumored to pack a 5,950mAh battery.

The dual-cell setup (2,070mAh + 3,880mAh) will likely add up to 6,000mAh when it hits the shelves.

It's not clear if Honor will slim it down more, but the Magic V3 was already impressively thin at 9.2mm folded.

The Honor Magic V5 is almost here, and a new rumor claims that it’s getting a sweet battery upgrade. Sure, the Honor Magic V3 gave us a little extra life, but its successor sounds like it’s bringing the big guns.

Honor's next-generation foldable phone has popped up in MIIT and 3C certifications, and the tea leaves are telling an exciting story. Leaker Anvin on X (via GSMArena) spotted what looks like a monster 5,950mAh battery in the paperwork.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: @ZionsAnvin / X) (Image credit: @ZionsAnvin / X)

The setup presumably uses a dual-cell design—2,070mAh and 3,880mAh—which adds up to 6,000mAh. That’s probably the number Honor will run with when the phone hits store shelves.

Whether Honor plans to reduce the thickness even more with the Magic V5 is still up in the air. Lately, phone makers have been all about going ultra-thin. But Honor has already made waves with the Magic V3, which measured only 9.2mm when folded.

Despite its super slim build, the Magic V3 still packed a surprisingly solid battery that held its own. For the record, it launched back in July last year with a total battery capacity of 5,150mAh.

66W charging (again)

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

While the Magic V5 may get a bigger battery, don’t expect faster charging to go with it. The regulatory listings show it’ll stick with 66W charging, which is the same as the Magic V3.

Honor hasn’t locked in a name yet. It could be called the Magic V4 or Magic V5. But there’s a good chance the company will skip “V4,” since the number 4 is often avoided in Chinese culture.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Magic V5 is likely landing this July, just like the V2 and V3 before it. Both of those also got their global spotlight at IFA Berlin, so odds are Honor is sticking with that same rollout plan. That said, we wouldn’t rule out an earlier sneak peek either.