Honor Magic V4 specs have leaked, and the Oppo Find N5 should be scared

What you need to know

Honor is seemingly preparing to launch its next foldable, the Honor Magic V4, around June 2025.

The Honor Magic V4 is tipped to get even thinner, with a thickness under 9mm when folded.

Honor's upcoming foldable is also expected to have an impressive camera system with a 200MP telephoto camera.

Honor could be gearing up to release its next foldable, the Honor Magic V4, and the phone's specs have apparently leaked. Known leaker Digital Chat Station on Weibo revealed many details about the device in a post, including its thickness, screen size, and camera sensors (via GSMArena). Being that the Oppo Find N5 recently launched to critical acclaim, and is likely to compete directly with the Magic V4, the just-leaked specifications indicate that Honor might bring a real challenger to Oppo.

For starters, the Honor Magic V4 is tipped to measure less than 9mm when folded and bring an IPX8 water-resistance rating. That'll likely be just as thin as the Oppo Find N5, which measures 8.93mm when folded. However, the Find N5 has an IPX9 rating, and that's better than the rumored Magic V4's durability.

The leak also confirms that the Magic V4 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, just like the regular Honor Magic 7 Pro and the Oppo Find N5. It's unclear whether it'll use the foldable version of the chip — the same seven-core variant that the Find N5 also uses — or the fully-featured version in the Magic 7 Pro.

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

Foldable phones have always come with camera compromises, but Honor might be trying to break that trend with the Magic V4. The main camera is said to be a 50MP lens with a 1/1.5-inch sensor size. Meanwhile, that's paired with a 200MP telephoto lens with a 1/1.4-inch sensor size and 3x optical zoom support. We don't yet know if that could be paired with another camera, but since the Magic V3 used a triple-camera setup, it's likely.

Finally, the report indicates that the Honor Magic V4 will be equipped with an 8-inch main screen and a 6.45-inch cover screen. Wireless charging and satellite connectivity will be available, too.

Current predictions expect the Honor Magic V4 to launch around June 2025, and leaks should come more frequently as that timeframe gets closer. It's possible that the Magic V4 launches in China before Europe, as is typically the case with Honor launches.