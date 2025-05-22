What you need to know

Both the Honor 400 and 400 Pro boast a 200MP main camera, with the Pro adding AI Super Zoom with 50x reach.

The 400 series also comes packed with tools like AI Eraser, Outpainting, Reflection Removal, and that slick Moving Photo Collage for turning live photos into sharable clips.

The Pro rocks a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, 12GB RAM, 5,300mAh battery (50% charge in 15 minutes), and a smooth 120Hz AMOLED screen.

Meanwhile, the regular model runs on Snapdragon 7 Gen 3.

If your camera roll looks more like a graveyard of blurry photos than a highlight reel, Honor might have just tossed you a lifeline. The company today unveiled the Honor 400 Pro 5G and the Honor 400 5G, and they're going all-in on AI.

What really makes these phones stand out is the camera setup. Both rock a 200MP main shooter, but the Pro takes it up a notch with an AI Super Zoom cam that packs a big 1/1.4-inch sensor and can zoom up to 50x. And thanks to Google Cloud’s “AI Image to Video” trick, your still photos can now turn into short, snappy video clips.

These phones come loaded with creative AI tools too. You can stitch up to nine live shots into one smooth video with the Moving Photo Collage feature.

Creative AI toolkit

Additionally, the Moving Photo Collage feature lets you stitch up to nine live photos together into one shareable clip. You also get tools like AI Eraser, AI Outpainting, and AI Reflection Removal.

Image 1 of 4 Honor 400 in black (Image credit: Honor) Honor 400 in gold (Image credit: Honor) Honor 400 in silver (Image credit: Honor) (Image credit: Honor)

Running on MagicOS 9.0 with Google’s Gemini AI baked in, these phones come with smart features like Circle to Search, live translation, AI writing tools, a clever voice recorder, and real-time subtitles. You can actually get a summary of your voice notes, or translate a menu on the fly like a native.

Under the hood, the phones are powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 paired with 12GB of RAM. Keeping the lights on is a 5,300mAh battery. Plus, it charges to 50% in 15 minutes, as per Honor's claims.

You’re also looking at an AMOLED screen that hits 5000 nits peak brightness. The Honor 400 Pro’s 120Hz refresh rate means buttery-smooth gaming, too, especially with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip and GPU Turbo X in your corner. Meanwhile, the regular model packs a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chip.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Built to last

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Honor) (Image credit: Honor) (Image credit: Honor)

The Honor 400 Pro is rated IP68 and IP69, so it shrugs off water, dust, and drops. It’s tough, but still sleek, rocking a slim 8.1mm body and clean colors like Lunar Grey and Midnight Black. The regular Honor 400 holds its own too, with IP65 protection for everyday bumps and splashes.

Honor is also promising six years of Android security and software updates.

In terms of pricing, the Honor 400 Pro starts at £700 for the 12GB + 512GB model, while the regular version starts at £400 for 256GB (or £449 if you want 512GB). You can snag one from Honor’s UK site or major retailers like EE, O2, Three, Vodafone, Tesco Mobile, Argos, Currys, Amazon, and Very.