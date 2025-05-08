What you need to know

The Honor 400 series, including the standard and Pro models, will launch globally on May 22 in London.

The phones appear to heavily feature AI-powered camera technology, headlined by a 200MP primary lens.

Design reveals show the Honor 400 with a flat edge and dual cameras, while the Pro is expected to have rounded edges and a triple camera system.

After teasing the Honor 400 series this week, the company has announced the launch date of the handset models; both products will be unveiled at an event in London on May 22.

The company has shared a teaser video of the Honor 400 series that reveals the design of both handsets — the Honor 400 and Honor 400 Pro. The company has been teasing about the series for a couple of weeks now, and it is encouraging to see the devices finally getting a launch date.

(Image credit: Honor)

Honor also emphasizes that the upcoming phones are AI-powered camera phones featuring a 200MP primary lens. It appears the company is heavily relying on bringing all its AI-powered imaging capabilities to the upcoming handsets.

Coming back to the teaser, it reveals that the Honor 400 has a flat edge design and dual rear cameras. Meanwhile, the Honor 400 Pro is sporting a triple camera system, a sleek form factor with rounded sides and corners.

Spark Daily Wonder with HONOR 400 Series | Coming 05.22We've hidden some clues about our upcoming new device in this poster. Quote-rt this post - using the hashtag #HONOR400 - with what you think they are for a chance to WIN a new HONOR 400 device.#SparkDailyWonder… pic.twitter.com/0KcycsqaJAMay 7, 2025

On the other hand, Honor has also shared an Easter egg poster, which reveals some of the features of the Honor 400 series. For instance, the hidden clues indicate the launch date, a good telescope camera with likely AI-powered zoom, and some kind of water resistance and fast charging.

It is interesting to see the company expanding the Honor 400 series to more regions through the global launch. Honor 400 Lite launched last month had a similar approach with the expansion in markets like Europe and the U.K. Meanwhile, the predecessor Honor 300 series launch was confined to the Chinese market.