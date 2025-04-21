What you need to know

Nothing showed off its upcoming CMF Phone Pro 2 from all angles ahead of its launch on April 28.

In an X post, the company showed off the phone's design, the camera, and photo samples.

In a separate post, it teased that the device will come equipped with all the AI perks, including "Essential Spaces."

The CMF Phone Pro 2 will show up in two colorways, as per the company's social media post.

In its usual Nothing way of things, the company dropped several social media posts showing off its upcoming CMF Phone Pro 2. For the past few days, Nothing has been teasing the phone, first giving us a close-up of the device's cameras, then the pictures it can click, the way the phone feels, and more.

Today, it released a video showcasing the phone from all angles, featuring the tagline "Playful and Powerful." As for the design, the phone looks much like its predecessor; however, it comes with a powerful camera setup.

The company stated in its community forum that the phone is redesigned inside and out. As for the exterior, the CMF Phone Pro 2 features rounded corners and a triple camera array on its rear panel, accompanied by an LED flash positioned below the third lens, located off to the side. The camera lens appears to be encased in metallic rims, adding definition to its camera array.

Playful and powerful. This is CMF Phone 2 Pro. pic.twitter.com/0vHufUxBfMApril 21, 2025

The company states that the phone will also feel different, and from the looks of it, the phone could come with a matte finish, with a handmade paper-like texture on the bottom half of the rear panel. Much like the CMF Phone 1, this device also sports those screws on the back, oversized thumb screw that will allow for customization of the device.

The phone will feature power and volume controls on one side and a new action button on the other side, which will launch Nothing's new AI-powered Essential Spaces. These features debuted on the Nothing Phone 3a and 3a Pro. The company showed off this feature in a recent X post, with the tagline, "Brought to life with AI. Capture, organise and take action on CMF Phone 2 Pro."

Tap into your second memory with Essential Space.Brought to life with AI. Capture, organise, and take action on CMF Phone 2 Pro. pic.twitter.com/NOAwhcesUyApril 20, 2025

At its core, the CMF Phone 2 Pro will have the "Pro" version of the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chip with 5G compatibility. It looks like the company tweaked it for improved performance on its device. As for its camera lenses, the CMF Phone 2 Pro is allegedly equipped with a 50MP 1/1.57-inch main sensor, a 50MP 2x telephoto lens, and an 8MP ultrawide lens (via 91Mobiles). While we don't know the exact cost of this phone, we assume it could be more than the first iteration, considering the CMF Phone 2 Pro is the first in the "Pro" series lineup.

The wait for the phone won't be too long, as Nothing is set to launch the CMF Phone Pro 2 in dual tones: Orange and Grey, along with the Buds 2a and Buds 2 Plus on April 28 at 9 am ET.

In other news, Nothing launched its Buds 2 last week (April 16), costing $59. Nothing's CMF Buds 2 offer up to 55 hours of total playback time (including charging case), support dual connection, and have 48dB hybrid active noise-canceling support. They're also IP55 certified for dust, sweat, and water-resistance, making them suitable for workouts.