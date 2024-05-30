MediaTek's 7300 series chip is here, and the Motorola Razr 2024 might grab it

What you need to know

MediaTek announced the launch of its next wave of chipsets: the Dimensity 7300 and the Dimensity 7300X.

The former is designed with AI, gaming, and photography in mind, while the 7300X focuses on flip-style foldables and dual display support.

Both chips feature four Arm Cortex-A78 cores clocking out at 2.5GHz.

Motorola's upcoming Razr 2024 has been rumored to feature the Dimensity 7300X, and considering MediaTek's description, this could happen.

Today (May 30), MediaTek announced its latest wave of chips aimed at powering the next wave of foldable and gaming phones.

According to a press release, MediaTek detailed the "ultra-efficient 4nm chips" known as the Dimensity 7300 and the 7300X. The Taiwanese company says the former is designed to target multitasking, AI, gaming, and photography. Its 7300X chip will handle flip-style foldables as it provides dual display support.

The post adds that the 7300 series chips feature an octa-core CPU comprising four Arm Cortex-A78 cores. The 4nm process is said to lower the cores' power consumption by nearly 25%.

Together, these cores clock in at 2.5GHz speed and are complimented by four Arm Cortex-A55 cores.

Photography is a headliner for the Dimensity 7300 as the chipmaker upgraded it with the MediaTek Imagiq 950 with "premium grade" 12-bit HDR-ISP. This features support for 200MP primary cameras. New engines for the chip should help its noise reduction in photos alongside better face detection, and video HDR. Consumers will find 4K video recording capabilities with an increased 50% wider dynamic range for higher quality detail.

Gaming phones will likely benefit from the 7300 series' estimated 20% increase in FPS and energy efficiency. MediaTek states the chips take this further by optimizing 5G and Wi-Fi game connections, Bluetooth LE audio support, and Dual-Like True Wireless Stereo Audio.

On-device AI tasks will benefit from MediaTek's APU 655 and the chip's "mixed precision data types" help cut down on the memory strain from large AI models. Additionally, MiraVision 955 will boost device displays with 10-bit true color, global HDR standard support, and "enhanced" media playback.

(Image credit: 91Mobiles)

With MediaTek announcing its latest wave of chips today, it's resurging memories of the leaks surrounding Motorola's upcoming Razr 2024. Since May, the device has been rumored to feature the company's Dimensity 7300X chip, which has been confirmed today to focus on flip-style foldables. Moreover, the chip's dual display support will likely benefit the phone, considering leaked renders show off its new, larger cover display, mirroring its sibling.

Another wave of leaks showcased the device's form factor, courtesy of a TENAA certification database listing. The Razr 2024 is rumored to feature a 6.9-inch FHD plus display and a 3.6-inch cover display. A 50MP primary camera is suggested to be paired with another 13MP sensor.

While we're likely approaching Motorola's China release for the new foldables, the devices aren't expected to hit the States until later this year.