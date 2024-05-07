The Motorola Razr Plus 2024 just leaked again

What you need to know

Motorola's upcoming Razr 50 Ultra/Razr Plus 2024 was just spotted in live images.

It reveals the device design next to both the cover and foldable screens.

The leak also reveals the device's possible launch in new Blue, Orange, and Green color options.

The launch of the new Razr phones might be a couple of months away, but the Razr 50 Ultra, aka the Razr Plus 2024, may be on its way soon, as a possible live image of the latter has now surfaced online.

The live image of the Razr 50 Ultra is shared by tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore on X in conjunction with 91mobiles, wherein we also get to know about the colorways of the upcoming foldable phone next to its storage options.

(Image credit: 91mobiles)

Per the published live image, the Razr 50 Ultra doesn't look radically different from the predecessor Razr 40 Ultra/Razr Plus 2023. It carries the same aesthetic as the predecessor, including a wider cover screen with horizontal dual cameras and the Razr logo at the chin. The folding screen with punch hole cut out can also be seen in the shared live image, which will likely have thinner bezels.

As for the button placements, the volume rocker and power button are on the right pane of the foldable phone. The publication further shares the possible colorways of the Razr 50 Ultra, likely to be Blue, Orange, and Green variants. The predecessor came in Black, Blue, Magenta, and Peach color options. The foldable handset will be bearing the XT-24510-3 model number and is expected to be shipped in a 12GB RAM variant with 512GB of onboard storage.

The new render from 91mobiles follows the first supposed render that came in January 2024 and included an identical design. Over the last couple of months, the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra/Razr Plus 2024 has also been spotted in various certification sites like BIS, EEC, and Radio Certification in China.

These certifications don't reveal significant specs of the foldable but only point to the fact that the launch is sooner rather than later. Going by the launch timeframe of the previous models, we should likely see the Razr Plus 2024 hitting the stores sometime next month.