Amazon Prime Day 2025 is coming up in just a couple of weeks, and I've already chosen the phone lineup I'll be targeting when the deals go live on July 8. That is, unless I go ahead and buy the Motorola Razr Plus 2025 for $300 off right now! But I may try to hold out for something even better.

I'm ready to hop on the foldable phone train. As a runner, I'm accustomed to the annoyance of gripping my slab phone for long workouts. But when my colleague Brady wrote about the joys of running with clamshell foldables like the Razr 2025, I realized the compact form factor and cover screen would be perfect for me — or any active person who wants a comfortable phone to hold during walks and hikes.

I could always target the Galaxy Z Flip 7, since Galaxy Unpacked is rumored to take place during Prime Day. But a brand new phone isn't likely to have the best deals outside of carrier contracts and trade-ins; if I want to pay outright for one of the best foldable phones, the Razr 2025 series seems like the best bet. I just have to choose the right model!

Motorola Razr Plus 2025: was $999.99 now $700 at Amazon The Motorola Razr Plus 2025 offers dual 6.9- and 4-inch pOLED displays, with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chip paired with 12GB of RAM. With full IPX8 water resistance and two 50MP camera sensors, it's a well-rounded Android phone that's surprisingly affordable thanks to this 30%-off early Prime Day deal.

Decisions, decisions

Looking through our guide on which Razr 2025 to buy, the Razr Plus is pretty tempting compared to the standard Razr. The Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chip with 4GB more RAM is closer to flagship-quality speed, and the Victus protection on the cover display makes it more likely to survive a drop.

On the other hand, its 4,000mAh battery capacity isn't the best; I've gotten accustomed to my long-lived Pixel 9a with 5,100mAh capacity, and I wouldn't want my phone dying on me mid-hike or run.

I may want to hold out for the Motorola Razr Ultra 2025, which has even faster performance, extra battery capacity with 68W charging, and the best peak brightness of 3,000 nits for the cover display. Too bad it's currently $1,169, even with a 10% discount! That's out of my price range, so Prime Day 2025 will need to come through with a massive deal.

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

The main reason I haven't bought a clamshell foldable before now is that I'm worried about longevity and durability. I appreciate that the Razr series is water resistant, but all it takes is some dust to mess up the inner display. Plus, all three models get OS updates to Android 18, so I'm hesitant to spend flagship-level money on the Razr Ultra when it won't stay on the cutting edge of features for long.

That's why I may decide to copy Brady and go for the base Motorola Razr 2025. Despite its downgrades compared to the Plus, I appreciate that it's more compact in hand and gets better battery life.

The Motorola Razr 2025 is normally $699, so getting the Plus for the same price right now is pretty great. But if the base model falls by a couple of hundred dollars for Prime Day — combined with a trade-in deal — and I can get this phone for the same price as a smartwatch? That would be pretty darn amazing.

So ultimately, I'm holding out for Prime Day 2025 in the hopes of getting a great foldable deal! If the Razr isn't cheap enough, maybe Samsung will be trying to clear out stock on the Galaxy Z Flip 6, and I can save on that instead.