Amazon Prime Day 2025: dates CONFIRMED, plus early deals and what to expect

It's official: Amazon Prime Day has been confirmed for July 8th-11th (that's right, four days), and I'm already hard at work gathering all of the best early deals and information so you know exactly where to look when you have a burning question about the sale.

Fortunately, I've been covering sale events like this for years and can tell you exactly what to expect when the four-day sale event goes live. Keep reading for everything I know about the event so far, plus I'll share an early look at the best deals for Android users that are available right now. From smartphones to tablets and everything in between, you'd be shocked at the amount of deals that are already available ahead of the sale event.

And don't forget: as always, the best discounts will be exclusive to Prime members, so now would be a good time to sign up for Prime if you haven't already.

Early Prime Day deals

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 40mm: $299.99 $199.99 at Amazon Our top pick for the best Android smartwatch on the market today, the Galaxy Watch 7 is a balanced wearable with a snappy processor, dual-band GPS, and a comprehensive suite of health and fitness tracking features. Weeks ahead of Prime Day, you can already score a straight $100 off the 40mm model.

Nothing CMF Buds Pro 2: $69 $47 at Amazon Put simply, the CMF Buds Pro 2 by Nothing are the best wireless earbuds in this price range, coming complete with a bold look, customizable sound profiles, and premium features like spatial audio and Ultra Bass Mode. With a retail price of $69, the earbuds were already quite affordable, but this 32% discount from Amazon has made them an absolute steal.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 256GB: $1,299.99 $999.99 at Amazon The Galaxy S25 Ultra is a super-powerful flagship with a gorgeous display, Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, and seven years of guaranteed software support. It's also pretty pricey, but this $300 early Prime Day discount should lessen the blow.

Garmin Venu 3 45mm: $449.99 $349.99 at Amazon The Venu 3 is our favorite Garmin smartwatch, boasting a ton of health and fitness tracking features, all-systems GNSS tracking, and up to two weeks of battery life on a single charge. Buy the wearable from Amazon today and you'll score a straight $100 off your purchase!

Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H95: $1,250 $639.20 at Amazon With a starting retail price of $1,250, Bang & Olufsen's Beoplay H95 headphones are hard to recommend to most folks, elegant design and premium specs notwithstanding. Fortunately, an Amazon discount has come along and slashed 49% off the price, dropping the headphones down to a more manageable $639.20. But be aware: all sales are final with this deal.

Samsung Galaxy A16 5G 128GB: $199.99 $174.99 at Amazon A somewhat recent addition to Samsung's affordable A-series, the Galaxy A16 is a no-frills budget phone with a 6.5-inch 90Hz display, solid battery life, and microSD card support. Buy the cheap Android phone from Amazon today and you'll get a nice $25 knocked off your purchase.

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL 128GB: $1,099 $899 at Amazon Currently chilling with a whopping $200 discount at Amazon, the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL is a powerful AI-driven smartphone with outstanding cameras, a vivid 6.8-inch AMOLED display, and 16GB of RAM straight out of the box.

Blink Outdoor 4 (3 Camera System): $259.99 $99.99 at Amazon Ready to upgrade your home security? Amazon is currently slashing 62% off this three-pack of Blink Outdoor 4 cameras, a smart security system with 1080p HD live view, night vision, and two-way audio you can control directly from your smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 64GB: $259.98 $199.99 at Amazon The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is an affordable, no-frills tablet that doesn't skimp on premium features like Dolby Atmos surround sound, S Pen stylus support, and up to 14 hours of battery life on a single charge. Grab the device today and you'll score a sweet 23% off, no strings attached.

Prime Day 2025 FAQ

When is Prime Day 2025?

Amazon has confirmed through a press release that Prime Day 2025 will run from July 8th through the 11th, marking the first time that the sale has ever lasted four full days. More precisely, the members-only sale event will start at 12:01 a.m. PDT on July 8th and end at midnight on July 11th.

It's quite likely that Amazon's biggest competitors — such as Walmart, Best Buy, and others — will run competing sales at the same time.

What is Amazon Prime Day 2025?

Prime Day is an annual, members-only sale event that showcases some of the biggest Amazon discounts of the year. Similar to Black Friday, Prime Day provides members with exclusive access to record discounts and lightning deals across a vast range of product categories. It's one of the biggest sales of the year, and as always, our team will be sharing all of the best Android discounts as they go live.

(Image credit: Amazon)

What deals can I expect during Prime Day?

As usual, you can expect Prime Day to slash prices on all of our favorite Android devices from the minds of Samsung, Google, Motorola, and beyond. It's also quite likely that Samsung will be announcing its latest lineup of foldable phones around the same time as the sale, so we should see some exciting offers on the Z Fold and Z Flip series. Products from Amazon's own family of devices, which includes Echo smart home tech, Fire TVs, and Kindle e-readers, are also certain to receive major discounts during the four-day sale.

Do I have to be a Prime member to shop during Prime Day 2025?

Although some deals will be available to the general public, the vast majority of Prime Day offers will be exclusive to Prime members. If you're not a member just yet, it might be worth considering Amazon Prime's 30-day free trial. This gives you access to the full range of Prime benefits (including Prime Day discounts) for a full month without paying a cent. Members also get free delivery, unlimited Prime streaming, fuel discounts, and more.