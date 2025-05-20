Amazon just launched its Memorial Day sale early — I found the 20 deals that no Android user should miss
The first big sale of the summer is here.
Memorial Day is still a week away (May 26th), but Amazon has wasted no time in dropping some of the best Android deals I've seen all year. Whether you're in the market for a new smartphone, wearable, or tablet, I've handpicked a bunch of the best Memorial Day deals for Android users so you don't have to go looking.
I'm talking about deals like 25% off Sony's WH-1000XM5 headphones, or this promo that gives you $120 off AND a free gift card when you preorder the new Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge. There's plenty more where those come from, and the best part? Most of the offers included in Amazon's Memorial Day sale don't require a Prime membership to enjoy the savings. That being said, most of these deals expire next week, so don't wait too long if something catches your eye. Let's dive in.
Quick links
- Amazon's Memorial Day sale is LIVE — see the full list of deals
- Phones: huge savings on Pixel and Samsung; preorder deals
- Wearables: up to 27% off Galaxy Watch, Garmin discounts
- Tablets: discounts on Galaxy Tab, Fire tablets, and more
- Headphones/earbuds: Sony XM5 savings, up to 43% off Beats
- Laptops: Chromebooks and laptops from $139
- Smart home: up to 50% off Alexa devices
- Rival Memorial Day sales: Best Buy | Walmart | Samsung | Newegg
Phones
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge 512GB: $1,219.99 $1,099.99, plus free $50 gift card at Amazon
The Galaxy S25 Edge won't hit store shelves until May 30th, but you can already score a free storage boost to 512GB alongside a $50 gift card if you preorder the ultra-thin phone during Amazon's Memorial Day sale.
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 256GB: $1,299.99 $1,049.99 at Amazon
Easily one of the most powerful Android phones ever built, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is also far from cheap. Thankfully, Amazon is lessening the blow by slashing 19% off the super-powered flagship.
Google Pixel 9 256GB: $899 $649 at Amazon
The Google Pixel 9 packs outstanding cameras, the latest AI features, and 12GB of RAM into a compact 6.3-inch Google phone. Buy the flagship during Amazon's sale and you'll get a straight 28% knocked off your purchase price.
Google Pixel 9 Pro 128GB: $999 $799 at Amazon
If you need a bit more power than what the standard Pixel 9 has to offer, the Pixel 9 Pro should get the job done with ease. The phone's usual $999 price tag may be a hard sell for some folks, so check out this straight 20% discount from Amazon.
Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) 256GB: $399.99 $299.99 at Amazon
Although it's technically a last-gen smartphone, the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) continues to impress with an awesome 6.7-inch 120Hz display, some flagship-level specs, and a stylus built straight into the device. And at just $299.99 during Amazon's Memorial Day sale, it's an absolute steal.
Motorola Razr Plus (2023) 256GB: $999.99 $499.99 at Amazon
Why buy the 2025 Razr Plus when you can score a whopping 50% off the Motorola Razr Plus (2023)? This top-rated clamshell device may be running low on software support, but it offers outstanding bang for the buck with fast charging, two vibrant displays, and excellent Snapdragon performance that won't skip a beat.
Wearables
Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 40mm (BT): $299.99 $219.99 at Amazon
Our favorite Android smartwatch on the market today, the Galaxy Watch 7 is a balanced wearable with a durable build, long software support, and all of the accurate health and fitness tracking technology you need. Buy the watch from Amazon today and you'll score a straight 27% discount.
Garmin Venu 3: $449.99 $349.99 at Amazon
If you want a Garmin watch that balances premium specs with a reasonable price tag, look no further than the Venu 3. This wearable comes with all of the accurate health and fitness tracking technology that made the brand famous, but it won't break the bank like some models (ahem, Fenix 8). Buy the Venu 3 during Amazon's sale and you'll enjoy an additional $100 off.
Amazfit Balance: $199.99 $149.99 at Amazon
The Amazfit Balance is a budget-friendly smartwatch with an outstanding AMOLED display, hundreds of sports modes, and up to two weeks of battery life on a single charge. Buy the watch today and get 50 bucks off, no strings attached.
Google Pixel Watch 3 45mm (Wi-Fi): $399.99 $349.99 at Amazon
It's not a record-breaking discount, but you can get a nice $50 off the Pixel Watch 3 45mm when you place your order during Amazon's Memorial Day sale. Easily one of the best-looking smartwatches on the market, the Pixel Watch 3 also comes packed with Snapdragon performance, all of the latest Fitbit software features, and GPS/NFC support.
Fitbit Charge 6: $159.95 $119.45 at Amazon
If you just need a simple fitness tracker, the Fitbit Charge 6 is a great option, coming complete with all of the latest health and fitness tracking technology along with GPS / NFC support and up to seven days of battery life on a single charge. Amazon's Memorial Day sale is carving 25% off the versatile band.
Garmin Fenix 8 43mm: $999.99 $799.99 at Amazon
It's no secret that Garmin's Fenix 8 is a cutting-edge, super-powered smartwatch, but it's pretty hard to justify that $1,000 price tag. Fortunately, Amazon's Memorial Day sale is carving 20% off the rugged wearable, making the purchase a bit easier to swallow.
Tablets
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 64GB: $264.98 $199.99 at Amazon
Currently 25% off during Amazon's Memorial Day sale, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is a versatile tablet with a lightweight, portable design, included S Pen stylus, and up to 1TB of expandable storage using microSD.
Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus 64GB: $219.99 $159.99 at Amazon
Our favorite cheap Android tablet, the Galaxy Tab A9 Plus is an affordable device that doesn't skimp on premium features, such as quad Dolby Atmos speakers, a Snapdragon processor, and a huge 7,040mAh battery. Strangely, it doesn't have S Pen support, but this 27% discount from Amazon nevertheless makes the Tab A9 Plus an excellent bargain.
Amazon Fire Max 11 128GB: $279.99 $224.99 at Amazon
Amazon's Fire Max 11 features a lovely 11-inch display with stylus support and 4GB of RAM, and now you can grab your own with a slick 20% discount, no strings attached.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Plus 256GB: $999.99 $796.56 at Amazon
If you want an Android tablet with the power of a laptop, look no further than the Galaxy Tab S10 Plus. This device boasts a huge AMOLED display with a powerful MediaTek chipset, a sturdy aluminum build, and all of the latest AI-boosted software features. Buy the premium tablet from Amazon today and you'll enjoy over $200 off your purchase.
Headphones and earbuds
Sony WH-1000XM5: $399.99 $298 at Amazon
Sony's XM6 headphones were finally announced last week, but if you don't mind a set of last-gen cans, the WH-1000XM5 still deliver one of the best audio experiences on the market. Buy these top-rated headphones during Amazon's big sale and you'll get over $100 off.
Beats Studio Pro: $349.99 $199.99 at Amazon
Currently 43% off at Amazon, the Beats Studio Pro feature customizable audio with active noise cancellation, spatial audio support, and up to 40 hours of battery life on a single charge.
Soundcore by Anker P20i: $39.99 $19.98 at Amazon
Anker's P20i aren't exactly groundbreaking, but they're a great-sounding pair of wireless earbuds that won't break the bank. You get 10mm audio drivers and up to 30 hours of battery life with the included charging case, plus a whopping 50% discount if you buy today.
Beats Studio Buds: $149.95 $99.95 at Amazon
The popular Studio Buds earbuds by Beats boast noise cancellation, spatial audio support, and a super-balanced sound profile that you can tweak to your liking. Grab a pair of these buds before Memorial Day and you'll score a straight 33% discount.
