Best Buy's Memorial Day sale is LIVE: here are the top 5 Android deals that actually matter

Memorial Day is Monday, May 26th, and Best Buy is gearing up for the long weekend by dropping a bounty of outstanding deals on smartphones and other Android tech. No matter what you're looking to buy, I've hand-picked five of the best Android Central-approved discounts available on the site right now, with hundreds of dollars in savings up for grabs.

I'm talking about deals like an absurd 75% off the Motorola Razr Plus (2023), or this discount that lops a straight $80 off the popular Galaxy Watch 7. I could spend hours simply listing off the deals, but your time is precious, so let's dive straight into the top 5 absolute best Memorial Day deals available at Best Buy right now.

Just be aware that the sale ends on May 26th, so act fast if something catches your eye! Looking for more Memorial Day discounts? Check out my guide to the top 20 deals from Amazon's Memorial Day sale while you're in the neighborhood.

Best Buy's Memorial Day sale — my top 5 deals

💲$750 off!💲

1. Motorola Razr Plus (2023) 256GB: $999.99 $249.99 with activation at Best Buy Despite being a few years old, the Razr Plus (2023) still holds up today with a powerful Snapdragon chipset, vibrant pair of displays, and durable clamshell hinge. Buy the flip phone during the Memorial Day sale and Best Buy will hook you up with a truly jaw-dropping 75% discount when you activate through your carrier. I'm not joking.

💲$150 off!💲

2. Beats Studio Pro: $349.99 $199.99 at Best Buy The Beats Studio Pro are straightforward wireless headphones that don't skimp on premium features like noise cancellation, spatial audio support, and up to 40 hours of battery life on one charge. Buy a pair during Best Buy's Memorial Day sale and score a straight $150 off your purchase!

💲$80 off!💲

3. Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 40mm (BT): $299.99 $219.99 at Best Buy Our favorite Android smartwatch on the market today, the Galaxy Watch 7 is a balanced wearable with Wear OS smarts, a ton of health and fitness tracking sensors with dual-band GPS, and a vibrant, scratch-proof AMOLED display. Grab the watch from Best Buy today and you'll get $80 off, plus a free replacement band.

💲$300 off!💲

4. Google Pixel 9 128GB: $799 $499 with activation at Best Buy Buy the AI-powered Google Pixel 9 from Best Buy before Memorial Day arrives and you'll get $300 off with carrier activation. That makes the flagship as cheap as the Pixel 9a! Alternately, you could skip the activation and still enjoy a straight $200 off the phone.

💲$210 off💲

5. HP 14" Chromebook 64GB: $349 $139 at Best Buy It's not the most groundbreaking laptop on the planet, but if you want a simple Chromebook with a nice screen and enough power to handle daily tasks with ease, HP's 14-inch Chromebook is the way to go. The value gets even more impressive when you tack on an epic $210 discount, courtesy of Best Buy. That's over 50% off!

..And one bonus deal