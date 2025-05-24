Hurry! Score up to $200 off the OnePlus 13R during Best Buy's Memorial Day sale

Memorial Day is a good time to catch some excellent Android phone deals, and this year's sales include one of our favorites. For a limited time, the OnePlus 13R is $200 off with carrier activation at Best Buy for Memorial Day, marking a nice discount on our favorite value OnePlus phone. Not ready to activate today? Skip that part of the process and you'll still enjoy a straight $100 off your purchase.

Here at Android Central, the OnePlus 13R is well-loved for its large battery, durable build, and 256GB of storage for the base-level phone. It also features an upgraded camera suite from the previous generation, which offers high-quality photos and videos for most casual users. However, it's also worth noting that there are better phone cameras out there.

Regardless, the 13R offers a great value proposition for what's included, and at this rare price point, it's a steal.

OnePlus 13R (256GB): $499.99 $399 with activation at Best Buy The Best Buy Memorial Day sale is here, including $100 off the OnePlus 13R. This powerful value flagship phone rings in at a cheaper price point than the 13, and if you let Best Buy activate it for you, you can also get an additional $100 off.

✅Recommended if: you're looking for an excellent balance of cost and performance; having a long battery life is a major priority for you; you want something with a good amount of onboard storage.

❌Skip this deal if: you're looking for a phone with industry-leading cameras; you need something with fast-charging capabilities; you'd rather upgrade to the OnePlus 13, which features a faster CPU.

The OnePlus 13R is our top pick for the best value OnePlus phone, especially because of its clean, durable design, 256GB of storage, an impressively long battery life, and really smooth performance.

The 6.78-inch AMOLED display includes a 120Hz refresh rate, and can be brightened up to 4,500 nits in HDR modes. Backed by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and 12GB of RAM on the base-level version, the 13R certainly packs a punch, especially with an extra $100-$200 off.