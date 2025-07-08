As predicted, the OnePlus 13R price has fallen to $500 for Prime Day with this spectacular deal

I called it a few weeks ago and it has come to pass — the OnePlus 13R is on sale for $100 off this Prime Day. There are countless reasons why you should skip the Pixel 9a or Galaxy S24 FE in favor of this budget buster. With a deal as sweet as this, it would be sheer stupidity to miss out.

The OnePlus 13R doesn't fail in any category. You want a stunning AMOLED display that oozes brilliance? The 6.78-inch 120Hz LTPO AMOLED does exactly that. Perhaps performance is a focal point for you when considering a new phone. Well, hold on to your hat because the 13R's mighty Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 will blow you away with flagship-level performance. Don't even get me started about the battery life and charging specs, because even the S25 Ultra and Pixel 9 Pro XL will start blushing.

Any way you look at it, the OnePlus 13R is a fabulous buy at $499.99 on Amazon.

OnePlus 13R: was $599.99 now $499.99 at Amazon A display that serves eye candy, a battery that doesn't know when to quit, and a madly powerful processor make the OnePlus 13R all play and no work. You get 12GB RAM and 256GB ROM as standard, coupled with Hasselblad cameras and 55W wired charging. What else could one want from a $500 phone?

✅Recommended if: You need a highly capable Android phone that can compete with flagships twice its price in terms of performance and battery life.

❌Skip this deal if: You prioritize photography above all else and expect state-of-the-art picture quality.

The OnePlus 13R's 6,000mAh battery lasts for a full two days with moderate use. If you're outside the U.S., then the 55W SUPERVOOC fast charging support is replaced by an even snappier 80W charging speed.

Powerful performance, lovely display, and hearty battery life. Doesn't that sound beautiful already? To take things up a notch, the phone runs Android 15 out of the box and is guaranteed four major OS upgrades and six years' of security updates. OnePlus makes devices that are meant to last. The 13R has an IP65 water and dust resistance rating. This means you'll be holding on to this awesome mid-ranger for a long time.

This time around, the OnePlus 13R has a 50MP main and 50MP telephoto lens too. Thanks to the Hasselblad partnership, the results are rather amicable, but they don't match up to flagships like the S25 Ultra or the Pixel 9 Pro. Considering these are phones that cost twice as much, you can be forgiving in this aspect.