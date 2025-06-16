This is the best Android phone of 2025, and Best Buy will literally pay you to buy it

It might be the best phone released this year (so far), but OnePlus 13 deals remain pretty elusive. Fortunately, that may finally be about to change, as Best Buy is dropping up to $200 off the OnePlus 13 depending on whether or not you activate with your carrier. As if that wasn't enough on its own, the retailer is also sweetening the deal by throwing in a free $100 gift card with your purchase, no strings attached. Why wait for Prime Day when the deals are already this good?

The best OnePlus 13 deal on the web today

OnePlus 13 512GB: $999.99 From $799.99 with activation | $899.99 unlocked, plus FREE $100 gift card at Best Buy The OnePlus 13 is arguably the best Android phone released this year, and now you can score up to $200 off AND a free $100 gift card when you buy the device from Best Buy today. No trade-in is required, but Best Buy is offering some additional savings if you choose to send them a piece of old or broken tech. The only catch is that you'll have to activate with AT&T or Verizon to receive the max savings, otherwise you'll have to stick with the $100 discount (and accompanying gift card).

One of the very few devices to earn a coveted 5/5-star rating here at Android Central, the OnePlus 13 aims to be the perfect phone, balancing powerful specs with fun software features and exceptional build quality.

You get the powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset straight out of the box, plus 12GB of RAM with 512GB of storage, a long-lasting battery, and versatile cameras that hold their own against the best devices from Samsung and Google. The phone also boasts a truly-stunning 6.8-inch OLED 120Hz display, while the IP69 water/dust resistance rating is so tough that you can actually run the phone through a dishwasher cycle without receiving any damage (I'm not sure why you would, but it's pretty cool nonetheless).

On the other hand, most of the OnePlus 13's AI features require internet connectivity, and the six years of software support lag slightly behind the latest upgrade promises from Samsung and Google. Aside from those few minor faults, however, the OnePlus 13 is arguably just as impressive as super-premium phones like the Galaxy S25 Ultra, and thanks to this Best Buy deal, it's also considerably cheaper.