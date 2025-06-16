OnePlus expands its mid-tier lineup, a mini Watch 3 being one of them
The OnePlus Nord 5 and Nord CE5, OnePlus Buds 4, OnePlus Pad Lite, and a 43mm OnePlus Watch 3 will launch on July 8.
What you need to know
- OnePlus is set to launch five new products on July 8 for the U.K. and European markets.
- The products include the OnePlus Nord 5 and the OnePlus Nord CE5, the OnePlus Buds 4, the OnePlus Pad Lite, and the OnePlus Watch 3 43mm.
- OnePlus' Europe chief marketing officer reveals the specs and colors of these upcoming affordable products.
Looks like we got an early look at what OnePlus has been up to! The company is set to launch five new products on July 8. Speaking to TechRadar, OnePlus Europe's Chief Marketing Officer, Celina Shi, said that the company will reveal two mid-tier phones — the OnePlus Nord 5 and the OnePlus Nord CE5, the OnePlus Buds 4, the OnePlus Pad Lite, and the OnePlus Watch 3 43mm.
The OnePlus Nord 5 and Nord CE5 are the company's latest mid-tier phones, catering specifically to gamers, with the tag line "Up your game." Shi says that this line of phones is a "performance powerhouse that offers endless endurance, allowing you to play and create all day and night."
As for what powers this phone, the OnePlus Nord 5 will come with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Mobile chipset, an advanced 7,300mm² CryoFlex Liquid Cooling System, as well as impressive camera specs, Shi added, without revealing much about its specs.
Images and teasers of the OnePlus Nord 5 series suggest a resemblance to the OnePlus Ace 5 series, which was launched in China exclusively for gamers. However, the phones could be tweaked based on the region they're launching in; for instance, the Ace 5 Ultra features a MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ chipset, but the Nord 5 is confirmed to come with a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Mobile Platform.
Speaking about the device's colorways, Shi revealed one color for each phone, indicating that there may be additional colors. The OnePlus Nord 5 will launch in Dry Ice, and the OnePlus Nord CE 5 in Marble Mist, among other options.
Furthermore, Shi revealed that a smaller version of the latest OnePlus Watch 3 will also launch along with the Nord series lineup. Shi notes that despite being small, the OnePlus Watch 3 43mm will be as powerful as the original version, and will show up in a sleek Silver Steel colorway.
"We're bringing a smaller iteration of this device that's perfect for those with smaller wrists – but don't underestimate it!"
Additionally, OnePlus is launching a mid-tier tablet OnePlus Pad Lite, for people who want all the smarts of the new OnePlus Pad 3 at a more affordable price. "We're delighted to bring this to them this summer. The OnePlus Pad Lite will be available in Europe in Aero Blue," Shi explains.
Lastly, the company is set to launch a new pair of earbuds, OnePlus Buds 4, along with Dual Drivers, Dual DACs, Hi-Res LHDC 5.0, and 3D Audio. "For gamers, the OnePlus Buds 4 also offer 47ms ultra-low latency in Game Mode, ensuring audio syncs perfectly with on-screen action for a competitive edge," Shi said. The OnePlus Buds 4 will be available in two colour options: Zen Green and Storm Gray.
OnePlus is all set to launch the OnePlus Nord 5 series and the rest of its products on July 8 in the U.K. and Europe. However, there's no information on whether a global launch is in the books. For those interested, OnePlus' website has a 'notify me' option to be alerted as soon as the products drop.
