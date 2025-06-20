What you need to know

OnePlus is supposedly in the early stages of development for a compact gaming tablet.

Rumors suggest the tablet could sport a screen within the 8-inch range, with a 165Hz refresh rate and 3K resolution.

Recently, OnePlus unveiled an entire collection of mid-range devices aimed at bringing the same quality, but at a more affordable price on July 8.

There are rumors that OnePlus is developing a gaming tablet, and that it could walk a more compact line.

The latest speculation comes from Weibo tipster Smart Pikachu, who posted some alleged specifications from the tablet's "testing" (via NotebookCheck). Speculation suggests the gaming tablet could sport a "simple design." It's unclear what this could allude to, considering OnePlus has changed the design language from the Pad 2 to the Pad 3 (but only regarding its camera cutout).

More than that, the tipster claims the tablet will sport a screen within the 8-inch range. It seems OnePlus could provide 3K resolution and deliver a 165Hz refresh rate, which would make games, like Zenless Zone Zero, incredibly smooth to the eye.

Curiously, users in the comments have started theorizing and questioning when this tablet could debut. There's nothing set in stone, but there's speculation we could see this OnePlus gaming tablet by the year's end or even early 2026.

OnePlus is juggling devices

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

As far as design goes, the OnePlus Pad 2 featured a circular camera cutout on its rear panel. However, this changed when the company launched its Pad 3 back in May, which minimized its camera's presence on the back panel. OnePlus placed it into a small vertical container with rounded corners. With the tipster alleging a "simple" design, these could be the two different styling options we see OnePlus go with.

Of course, there's always a chance for the company to throw us a curveball. Moreover, as the publication notes,

Other than this early gaming tablet rumor, what we can bank on for sure is OnePlus's array of mid-range devices. Earlier this week, the Chinese OEM unveiled a wide selection of devices aimed at being a little more cost-conscious for consumers. OnePlus is preparing to introduce the following devices: the OnePlus Nord 5 and the OnePlus Nord CE5, the OnePlus Buds 4, the OnePlus Pad Lite, and the OnePlus Watch 3 43mm.

The company stated its Pad Lite is like the flagship Pad 3, but more affordable. These products are preparing to launch on July 8.