What you need to know

The OnePlus Pad Lite is a new budget Android tablet succeeding the OnePlus Pad Go.

Leaked renders show a familiar design with an 11-inch display and a MediaTek Helio G100 processor, but with an improved 9340mAh battery.

The tablet is expected to ship with Android 15 and features modest camera specs, potentially in an Aero Blue color with complementing folio cover.

OnePlus recently launched its flagship Android tablet — the Pad 3 — next to its compact phone, the OnePlus 13s. It appears the company is having yet another product up its sleeve dubbed the OnePlus Pad Lite.

The renders of a new upcoming Android tablet from the company have surfaced, which were shared by Steve Hemmerstoffer (aka OnLeaks) together with 91mobiles. The OnePlus Pad Lite is tailored for the budget Android tablet segment and touted to be the successor to the company's first budget tablet, the OnePlus Pad Go, launched in 2023.

Good Morning #FutureSquad! Today comes your very first look at the #OnePlusPadLite through a set of high-resolution press renders as well as its complete specs sheet!...😏On behalf of @91mobiles 👉🏻 https://t.co/gxlsJHBfjB pic.twitter.com/NwT7YIZXYhJune 14, 2025

Per the renders, the OnePlus Pad Lite looks a lot like the previous Android tablets from the company, including the OnePlus Pad Go. It includes a single rear camera at the back, and the front should have a 11-inch LCD display. It is expected to come in 1920 x 1080 resolution with a 90Hz refresh.

Underneath, the Pad Lite is likely to include a MediaTek Helio G100 chipset with 2.2GHz clock speeds paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage — with more options available during the launch. The tablet is also touted with a 9340mAh battery capacity — a significant improvement over the predecessor, which had 8000mAh.

The tablet is believed to be coming with a 5MP rear camera next to a 5MP front-facing camera. However, the predecessor had offered 8MP cameras each. The expected dimensions comprise 254.9 x 166.5 x 7.4mm and weigh around 539 grams. Overall, the device should feel a bit taller, wider, and thinner than the previous iteration.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: OnLeaks via 91mobiles) (Image credit: OnLeaks via 91mobiles) (Image credit: OnLeaks via 91mobiles)

Launch still unclear

The OnePlus Pad Lite could be carrying an Aero Blue colorway with a folio cover accessory also complementary to the tablet's cover. Lastly, the tablet will be shipping with Android 15-based OxygenOS 15.0.1 out of the box. And for the launch, it is yet to be determined.

Despite coming as a successor to the OnePlus Pad Go after two years, the changes when it comes to design as well as improvements seem minimal to say the least.