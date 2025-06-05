What you need to know

OnePlus launches Pad 3, its flagship Android tablet for the U.S., Canada, and the OnePlus 13s launched as an India-exclusive.

The premium tablet comes in a single colour variant and has a massive 12,140mAh battery capacity.

It costs $699 for the U.S. region, and the open sale begins on July 8 with pre-orders starting from July 5.

OnePlus has announced new products for the Indian market, including the OnePlus 13s and the OnePlus Pad 3. While the former is confined to the Indian market, the latter is coming to the U.S. and Canada, the company announced.

The latest OnePlus Pad 3 comes as the flagship Android tablet, featuring the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip underneath, the same one that powered the previous products from the company, including the OnePlus 13.

(Image credit: OnePlus)

The OnePlus Pad 3 is built with a metal unibody design, promising to be sturdy despite measuring only 6mm in thickness. The tablet is believed to be coming in only one colorway, the Storm Blue.

The screen boasts of being the best tablet display, measuring 13.2 inches, featuring 3.4K resolution, and a 7:5 aspect ratio. Underneath, alongside the flagship Qualcomm chipset, it features 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. Additionally, it also has a vapor chamber cooling system to ensure users have a smoother high-end gaming experience.

The prominent aspect of the OnePlus Pad 3 is its massive 12,140mAh battery capacity, with support for 80W Supervooc charging. It promises 17-hour-long video playback, 70 days of standby, an extra 18 percent battery with a quick 10-minute charge. An additional perk here happens to be the inclusion of an 80W charger for buyers in the U.S. and Canada.

(Image credit: OnePlus)

OnePlus Pad 3 is shipping with Android 15-based OxygenOS 15 and is further promised with three years of Android OS updates and six years of bi-monthly security updates. In addition, AI tools like AI Writer and AI Summarize are included next to Gemini and Circle to Search. The company’s popular Open Canvas feature is also included, that helps in system-level drag and drop mechanism next to a new way of split screen functionality.

Other perks of the OnePlus Pad 3 comprise eight speakers — four woofers and four tweeters placed in symmetry. There is a single 13MP rear camera and an 8MP selfie shooter too. Interestingly, as 9to5Google points out, there is no secure biometric authentication like a fingerprint sensor for the OnePlus Pad 3 despite it falling in the flagship tablets category. Users have to stick to camera-based Face Unlock, which isn’t usually considered secure.

(Image credit: OnePlus)

The company also has accessories for the Android tablet like the OnePlus Pad 3 Smart Keyboard, OnePlus Stylo 2 stylus support, and tri-folding Folio Case. All the accessories alongside the OnePlus Pad 3 are up for pre-order in the U.S. and Canada from July 5, and the open sale starts from July 8.

As for pricing, the OnePlus Pad 3 is priced at $699.99 in the U.S. and $999.99 CAD for Canada. The Folio case is priced at $49.99/ $64.99 CAD, the OnePlus Pad 3 Smart Keyboard retails at $199.99/ $249.99 CAD, and OnePlus Stylo 2 pricing is set at $99.99/ $149.99 CAD.