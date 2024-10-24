OnePlus releases Android 15-based OxygenOS 15 — here's when your phone will get the update

Short on the heels of Android 15, OnePlus is rolling out OxygenOS 15. The version uses the stable Android 15 build as the foundation, but make no mistake — OxygenOS 15 is in beta. If history is any indication, we'll get the stable release closer to the end of the year.

OxygenOS comes with a slate of new features, including a refreshed design that's modern and cohesive. There are new icons, updated lock screen styles, and easier sharing with iPhones. I've been using the beta build for a while, and the interface looks cleaner than OxygenOS 14, and while the design isn't an overhaul, there are plenty of smaller tweaks that make a difference.

The main difference is the fluidity, with OnePlus touting significant gains thanks to Parallel Processing. Basically, day-to-day tasks like going back to the home screen and navigating the interface are smoother now, and this is something you'll notice immediately once you make the switch to OxygenOS 15.

There's the usual set of AI features as well, and what I like the most is Intelligent Search, which basically searches through all the data stored on your phone. Need to pull up information that's in a document in your downloads folder? Just use the search bar, and the feature pulls up the details. It uses Google's Gemini to surface the information, and OnePlus mentions that the data will not be used to train AI models.

Circle to Search is making its way to OxygenOS, and you get AI Notes within notes that transcribes and summarizes notes. Camera-focused AI features include AI Detail Boost, AI Reflection Eraser — which is pretty nifty — and AI Unblur. You also get all the security features introduced in Android 15 as standard, including theft protection.

As for when you'll be able to use the beta, OnePlus says the OxygenOS 15 public beta will be available starting October 30 on the OnePlus 12. That's the only device eligible (as of now) to take part in the beta, but I'll update this post once I have additional details.

Based on OnePlus's platform update guarantees, these are the devices that will eventually make the switch to the Android 15-based OxygenOS 15:

OnePlus 10 Pro

OnePlus 10T

OnePlus 10R/10R 150W

OnePlus 11

OnePlus 11R

OnePlus 12

OnePlus 12R

OnePlus Open

OnePlus Nord 3

OnePlus Nord CE3

OnePlus Nord CE3 Lite

Regarding when you can get the update on your phone, there's no tentative timeline yet, but OnePlus will be sharing additional information once the beta starts rolling out.