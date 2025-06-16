What you need to know

A new leak says OnePlus might be ditching its long-time camera partner, Hasselblad, to go solo with its own in-house imaging brand.

Most signs point to a triple 50MP setup (wide, ultra-wide, and 3x periscope), but one leaker swears there’s a wild 200MP periscope lens instead.

Rumors suggest a 6.78-inch flat LIPO display with a sharp 1.5K resolution.

Rumor has it OnePlus is skipping the “14” and jumping straight to the OnePlus 15, possibly dodging that number for cultural reasons. On top of that, a fresh leak just spilled the beans on a potentially brand-new camera setup in the works.

Tipster Digital Chat Station claims on Weibo that the OnePlus 15 is kicking off a whole new chapter for the brand’s cameras. Instead of continuing its partnership with Hasselblad, this one is supposedly rocking OnePlus’ very own imaging setup for the first time in a very long while.

If this switch-up is correct, it throws the future of the OnePlus–Hasselblad duo into serious doubt, a partnership that kicked off with the OnePlus 9 and put the brand among our top choices for the best camera phones. It’s too early to say how things will play out, but there’s no denying the collaboration paid off, especially in color accuracy and portrait mode. Even the OnePlus 13 was reaping the benefits.

Camera specs get messy

The latest leak also points to a triple 50MP setup on the back, consisting of the main wide, ultra-wide, and a 3x periscope zoom. But not everyone is on the same page about the OnePlus 15’s camera specs. Tipster Smart Pikachu earlier claimed it might pack a 200MP periscope lens, instead of 50MP.

The OnePlus 15 is also expected to pack the SM8550 chip, which is the follow-up to the Snapdragon 8 Elite. While the official name isn’t certain yet, chances are it'll land as the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 2.

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

If the leaks are on point, the OnePlus 15 might rock a flat screen similar to the OnePlus 13R. Some might see that as a step back, but the 13R’s display was solid and super practical. Plus, this upcoming device is rumored to have crazy thin bezels.

The leaker also claims the OnePlus 15 could sport a 6.78-inch flat LIPO display with a crisp 1.5K resolution.

Digital Chat Station also hinted that OnePlus might be using LIPO tech to shrink the bezels even more. As for the front design, it’s said to go for a symmetrical look, something that’s already drawing iPhone-style vibes in both feel and finish.