What you need to know

A Reddit user’s story of the OnePlus 13 surviving 4.5 hours underwater shows the phone may be even more durable than its ratings suggest.

While the OnePlus 13 already boasts top-tier IP68/IP69 certification, this accidental river test takes its durability credentials to another level.

IP68 covers submersion for up to 30 minutes, and IP69 adds resistance to hot, high-pressure water. The OnePlus 13 appears capable of handling far more.

Although OnePlus has already awarded the OnePlus 13 an IP68/IP69 rating, real-world tests are significantly surpassing these ratings. Someone accidentally dunked it in a river for way longer than it should handle, and it came out like nothing happened.

A recent Reddit post tells a wild story about the OnePlus 13’s water resistance getting pushed way past the limit. After a canoeing mishap during a camp trip, a kid accidentally left the phone underwater in a river for around 4.5 hours. Interestingly, when the father fished it out, it still worked.

For context, an IP68 rating means a device can handle being underwater over a meter deep for up to 30 minutes. It’s a solid standard for water resistance, but definitely not meant for long river naps.

The OnePlus 13 raised the bar for durability by being the first in the lineup to score both IP68 and IP69 ratings. That means it’s not just splash-proof or pool-friendly; it can actually take on hot, high-pressure water.

Outpacing the flagship competition

With top-tier IP ratings for both dust and water resistance, the OnePlus 13 goes a step beyond the usual IP68 crowd, outclassing the leading Android phones like the Galaxy S25 Ultra and Pixel 9 Pro.

Meanwhile, the OnePlus 12 only came with an IP65 rating, meaning it could handle dust and low-pressure water sprays. But when tech-savvy folks tore it down, they noticed design choices hinting it might’ve been tougher than the rating let on. That sparked a lot of debate about whether it was quietly more water-resistant than advertised.

Now, with this Reddit story about the OnePlus 13 surviving nearly five hours underwater, it’s safe to say OnePlus has leveled up in real-world durability.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

IP69 is pretty much unicorn territory when it comes to smartphones. While a few Oppo models in select regions have quietly sported it, the OnePlus 13 is the first phone with IP69 protection to officially hit Western markets.

While most folks won’t be blasting their phone with high-pressure hot water, knowing the OnePlus 13 could handle it is pretty awesome.