What you need to know

Pixel 10 Pro supports 25W Qi2.2 charging, while Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro cap at 15W Qi2.

Google says heat management is a key reason for slower charging on smaller Pixel 10 models.

Slower charging aims to extend battery longevity, with Google promising 7 years of support.

The Pixel 10 series is finally official, and one of the biggest upgrades with the new generation is support for native Qi2 wireless charging.

However, if you've noticed closely, only the Pixel 10 Pro supports up to 25W faster wireless charging (Qi2.2), while the smaller Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro support only up to 15W wireless charging (Qi2). But we might now have an idea why faster charging is reserved for the larger model.

At the Pixel 10 series showcase in India today, we reached out to a Google spokesperson asking why there is a discrepancy in the charging speeds of the Pixel 10 models, even though the hardware underneath appears the same.

The spokesperson said Google took this decision due to several factors. One of the biggest challenges with wireless charging is managing heat. Wireless charging can heat devices significantly, which can in turn harm the battery, wearing it down faster (or in rare cases even catching fire).

Some Pixel 6a models have also been catching fire while charging, which could explain Google taking an extra cautious approach.

Google limits Pixel 10 and 10 Pro wireless charging speeds for heat and durability reasons

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

Other factors, according to the spokesperson, include thermal performance and cooling efficiency. It's worth noting that the Pixel 10 uses a graphene cooling system, while both Pro models use a vapor chamber.

While Google didn't explicitly say which is better, vapor chamber cooling is usually considered more effective, and the larger chamber in the Pixel 10 Pro XL may be why it can handle faster charging.

The spokesperson also noted that limiting charging speeds on the Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro supports the company's promise of seven years of support. Slower charging helps reduce wear on the battery over time, making it easier to deliver on that long-term commitment.

Even though charging speeds differ, Google emphasized that the overall Qi2 experience is consistent across the lineup. This means you can use magnetic wireless chargers and MagSafe accessories like wallets, mounts, and power banks on all models without using any third-party cases or stickers.

Android Central reached out to Google again for an official statement, but it did not get one in time for publication. We'll update this story if we hear back.