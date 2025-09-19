When Google first revealed the Pixel 10 series, most applauded the Android brand for being the first mainstream one to adopt Qi2 magnets. Others celebrated the improved Tensor G5 processor, the faster charging, or the larger battery capacities. Overall, the Google Pixel 10 Pro seemed like a hit, but I was skeptical for one reason: the thickness and weight of the device.

Google Pixel phones have long jam-packed features and battery life into chunky form factors, but the Pixel 10 Pro felt like a step too far. At 8.6mm thick and weighing 207 grams, the Pixel 10 Pro dwarfed competing options from Samsung and Apple, adding a tenth of a millimeter and seven grams to the already-huge Pixel 9 Pro. To me, it was a dealbreaker.

Then, Apple did the unexpected and made the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max thicker and heavier than basically any competitor on the market — including the Pixel 10 Pro and XL, Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, and OnePlus 13. I haven't exactly changed my tune, but the iPhone 17 Pro series' gargantuan dimensions have certainly made me appreciate the Pixel 10 Pro and XL models more.

iPhone Air is hiding the iPhone 17 Pro's shockingly-large build

If you're only now hearing about how huge the iPhone 17 Pro is, you're not alone. We've all been laser-focused on the iPhone Air and its polarizing nature, and that has let Apple's moves on the Pro models fly under the radar. Here's the rundown: both the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max measure 8.75mm, making them the thickest iPhones since the iPhone 5c released way back in 2013.

That doesn't include the camera plateau, which adds extra thickness to the overall package. Apple also added eight grams to the weight of the iPhone 17 Pro and six grams to the iPhone 17 Pro Max. In other words, these are absolutely humongous smartphones that will take up a ton of space in your hands, pockets, or bags. Compared to the 8.25mm iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max, this is a drastic change.

I'm all for consumer choice, and there are people who'll be thrilled that the Pro models are packed with more features and more battery. There's the iPhone Air for people like me, who crave a thin and lightweight package. Then you have the iPhone 17 in the middle, and the robust Pro and Pro Max on the other end of the lineup.

It's a solid set of iPhones, but I can't help but think how much better the Google Pixel 10 Pro and Pro XL look compared to the sheer size and mass of the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max.

Maybe the Google Pixel 10 Pro series isn't too bad after all

It was easy to criticize Google when the Pixel 10 Pro was released, as it was notably larger than the iPhone 16 Pro and Galaxy S25 Ultra. Now that the iPhone 17 Pro is here and it's a behemoth, it feels different. On paper, the iPhone 17 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro have quite a bit in common — similar battery capacities, Qi2 magnets, and a triple-camera rear system — and yet the Pixel 10 Pro manages to be thinner and lighter.

Put simply, it makes the Pixel 10 Pro and XL look like a much more impressive design and engineering feat than they appeared just a month prior. Thinner and lighter flagship phones, like the Galaxy S25 Ultra, lack something that explains the discrepancy, such as magnets. Google has nearly everything Apple put in the iPhone 17 Pro, while undercutting its size and weight.

Both phones are still probably too thick and heavy for what I'd prefer to carry on a daily basis. But if you're like me and initially scoffed at the form factor and heft of Google's new phones, maybe the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max give you a better appreciation for the Pixel 10 Pro and XL.