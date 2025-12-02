Google Tasks integration is arriving for Keep users to replace reminders

What you need to know

Google's long-previewed shift from Keep reminders to Google Tasks is rolling out.

Google Keep reminders are being phased out and will become Google Tasks, which brings a few new limitations.

Keep reminders will automatically be imported to Tasks, and will be available across Workspace apps.

Google announced in 2024 that reminders in Google Keep would soon use Google Tasks, unifying the experience across Workspace. In October, it announced the rollout would begin for all Workspace users, including both paid subscribers and personal Google accounts. Now, the transition is officially starting to begin for Android users, as spotted by 9to5Google.

When available for your Google Workspace account, you'll see a pop-up bubble explaining the transition the first time you try to create a reminder in Google Keep. "New! Reminders are now Google Tasks," the message explains. "View, edit, and complete your reminders from Keep, Calendar, Tasks, Assistant, and Gemini."

Google Keep's legacy reminders are effectively no more, as they are now Google Tasks that appear throughout the Workspace ecosystem. As such, the Home, Work, and Pick a place options are being phased out, since Tasks doesn't support location-based reminders. For older Keep reminders with location data, this information will be added to the Task's description. Notably, there's a limit of 100,000 tasks, so if you have more Keep reminders only the newest ones will be added to Tasks.

Once your Workspace account receives access to the rollout, your Keep reminders will appear in the Google Tasks app, as the following screenshots from 9to5Google show:

Google says that any date- or time-based Keep reminders will automatically be imported to Tasks, and that goes for new and existing reminders. Any app with access to Tasks data can complete a task — this list includes Keep, Gmail, Calendar, Chat, Docs, and Gemini. The idea is that the experience of creating to-do lists and reminders will be more consistent across Android and Google Workspace.

As part of the change, Google Keep itself cannot send notifications for reminders. You'll need to download the Google Calendar and/or Google Tasks apps to get notification reminders for Tasks (formerly reminders) created with Keep. There are a few other quirks, like how the title of a reminder must be changed in Calendar or Tasks to show up correctly in notifications.

In other words, reminders in Keep as we knew them are going away, but integration with Tasks will unify the experience of creating to-do lists in the Google ecosystem.

Here are a few more limitations of Google Tasks replacing Keep reminders, according to a support document:

Long reminders: If your Keep reminder is too long, its title is shortened after it migrates to Tasks.

If your Keep reminder is too long, its title is shortened after it migrates to Tasks. Pending tasks: You can find a list of all "Pending tasks" from the last 365 days in the "All-day" section of your calendar for the current day.

You can find a list of all "Pending tasks" from the last 365 days in the "All-day" section of your calendar for the current day. Repeating tasks: If you have a task that repeats more than every 1,000 days, weeks, months, or years, we adjust the recurrence schedule to be once every 1,000 days, weeks, months, or years. For example, a task that repeats every 2,000 days is adjusted to every 1,000 days. Reminders that don’t repeat and are older than a year are added to an "Old Google Keep Reminders" list.

If you have a task that repeats more than every 1,000 days, weeks, months, or years, we adjust the recurrence schedule to be once every 1,000 days, weeks, months, or years. For example, a task that repeats every 2,000 days is adjusted to every 1,000 days. Tasks beyond the year 3000: Any tasks with dates beyond the year 3000 are adjusted to the year 2900.

The updated Keep experience with Tasks integration is rolling out now, and it should complete by the end of the year. Note that for paid enterprise users, this functionality may not be available if your work admins have disabled either Tasks or Keep.