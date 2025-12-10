What you need to know

Google’s new Notification Organizer is rolling out to Pixels, aiming to finally cut down on alert overload.

The tool sorts low-priority alerts into four categories — Promotions, News, Social, and Suggested — with the first two enabled by default.

The feature is part of the Android 16 QPR2 and December Feature Drop, but it’s exclusive to Pixel 9 and Pixel 10 models, leaving the 9a out.

Your notification shade is likely cluttered right now. Between product coupons and news alerts that aren't really urgent, finding a text from your partner can feel like an archaeological dig. If you own a recent Google Pixel, however, that headache is about to disappear.

Google is rolling out the Notification Organizer, a feature included in the Android 16 QPR2 update and the December Feature Drop, 9to5Google reports. Unlike a basic Do Not Disturb mode that silences everything, this tool acts more like an AI-powered filter for your notification shade.

Sure, filtering options have existed before, but this version stands out because it uses on-device AI to look at the content of each alert, not just the app that sent it. So, if an important app sends a generic promo code, the system can mark it as junk but still let urgent messages through.

You get four primary categories where these low-priority pings are sequestered: Promotions and News are enabled by default, while Social and Suggested options require a manual toggle. Rather than filling up your main feed, these notifications are grouped in the Silent section of your shade, marked with an AI sparkle icon.

Flagship exclusive for now

Although the feature is part of the December 2025 rollout, it is exclusive to the Pixel 9 and Pixel 10 lineups, with the budget-friendly Pixel 9a excluded.

Before searching for the feature, check that you are in a supported region. The rollout is happening in the U.S., UK, Canada, Australia, Germany, and Japan, and it only works if your system language is set to English.

If you have a supported device, the option might not show up right away, even after updating your software. Restarting your phone can make the feature appear.

Once it is available, go to Settings, then Notifications, and then Notification Organizer to adjust your preferences. You can turn on extra categories or enable 'Always expand bundles' if you want to see more at a glance.