What you need to know

Google may be testing a big upgrade to the Phone app that could let Android users tag their calls as “urgent."

A feature dubbed Expressive Calling is said to let you pick a "call reason" — like “It’s urgent!” or “Quick question” — while dialing.

The urgent tag may only override DND if you’re already in the recipient’s contacts, helping prevent spam callers from slipping through.

Disclaimer Enjoy our content? Make sure to set Android Central as a preferred source in Google Search, and find out why you should so that you can stay up-to-date on the latest news, reviews, features, and more.

Google might be working on changing one of the most familiar parts of your phone: the moment it rings. Recent code found in the Phone by Google app suggests that Android users might soon be able to tag a call as “urgent” and possibly get through someone’s Do Not Disturb mode.

The folks at Android Authority have unearthed a potential feature called Expressive Calling, which could change how we grab someone’s attention when a regular ring won’t cut it.

The ringing on your Android phone is an anxiety-inducing lottery. Is it a spam bot about your car’s extended warranty? Or is it your kid’s school calling with an actual emergency? Many people use Do Not Disturb to avoid distractions and only allow important calls. But if something really matters, calling someone repeatedly isn’t a great solution.

That’s where Expressive Calling steps in. A teardown of the app shows strings that let you pick a "call reason" before the phone starts ringing, with options ranging from “It's urgent!” to friendlier tags like “News to share” or “Quick question,” complete with emoji.

DND bypass (maybe)

If the feature works as expected, the urgent tag could bypass Do Not Disturb, but only if you’re in the person’s contacts. This is important because it prevents unknown callers from disturbing you.

This feature appears to rely on RCS and SMS permissions, so both sides of the call may need compatible apps or features turned on. Without that support, the call reason might not show at all.

For users on the receiving end, Android could surface something like “Missed an Urgent Call,” so you know it wasn’t just a regular call. Make sure you’re using the Google Phone app, since other dialers might not support this feature when it launches.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

As with many unreleased features, this one could change or even be canceled before it’s released. Google hasn’t announced a launch timeline, and early versions of Expressive Calling don’t appear to be live for anyone yet.

However, the level of detail in the code makes it feel like a feature waiting for its debut, possibly first on Pixel phones before coming to other Android devices.