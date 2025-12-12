Google Pixel phones have various call recording features, but they were limited on a regional basis until November, when Google expanded basic call recording worldwide. Now, Pixel users can record calls within the Google Phone app without needing to use third-party apps.

The call recording feature serves as a more basic alternative to Call Notes, the AI-powered recording and summarization feature available on the Pixel 9 and newer. After being announced in September, it's now rolling out widely for Google Pixel users across the globe. Here's everything you need to know about recording calls on a Pixel phone, from availability and settings to how to use it.

What you need to use Pixel call recording

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

Google's basic call recording service for Pixel phones in the Google Phone app was previously region-limited, presumably due to the complicated local laws regarding recording phone calls. Now, Google is making call recording available almost everywhere, and the responsibility falls on the user to record calls responsibly.

"It’s up to you to follow all laws on recording phone conversations," Google explains in a support document. "Use call recording responsibly and turn it on only when needed."

There are a few requirements that need to be met for a device to record phone calls. You must have a Google Pixel 6 or newer running Android 14 or higher. Additionally, the Google Phone app needs to be updated to the latest version. The company also notes that while call recording is widely available, features can vary based on your country or region.

After you enable call recording on a Pixel phone, you'll be able to record individual calls or set conditions when recordings will start automatically for certain calls.

How to record calls on your Pixel phone

To start, call recording must be enabled in the Google Phone app. Here's how to turn on and configure Pixel call recording:

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

1. Open the Google Phone app and tap the hamburger menu.

2. Tap the Settings tab.

3. Press the toggle next to Call Recording.

4. Optionally, select an Automatically delete recordings preference.

5. Optionally, turn on Automatically record calls with non-contacts or Automatically record calls with these numbers.

After you've selected your call recording preferences, you can begin recording calls. If you've configured the call recording feature to automatically record certain calls, this will begin when the conditions are met — like when accepting a call from an unknown number or a preset contact. Otherwise, you'll need to manually begin call recording. Here's how to do it:

1. After accepting a call, tap the Turn on button in the Call Recording box in the call interface.

2. Tap Record to start the recording, noting that an audio message will play letting everyone know the call is being recorded.

3. Under the Call Assist section, press Stop when you're done recording. Or, hang up the call.

After that, your call has been recorded and saved to the Google Phone app. When you want to listen to or delete your call recordings, here's how to access them:

1. Open the Google Phone app to the Home tab.

2. Find your call recording in the app's history, and tap it.

3. Here, you can Play, Share, or Delete the call recording.

4. Alternatively, you can delete recordings by navigating to Google Phone > Settings > Call recording and pressing Delete all recordings now.

5. Tap Delete one more time to confirm.

Now, you know how to enable call recording, start a recording, and manage saved recordings.

When to use Pixel call recording

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

Call recording is a handy feature that might be helpful when conducting calls with businesses, or for important conversations you may need to refer back to later. It works within the Call Assist umbrella of Pixel calling features, and it's based on Call Notes. However, while Call Notes is exclusive to newer Pixel phone models, basic call recording is more widely available.