Android's Emergency Live Video shares crucial visual info with first responders

Android is rolling out an Emergency Live Video feature that can share your camera feed with first responders in real time.

The encrypted camera stream can be requested by emergency dispatchers, is approved by the user, and can be ended at any time.

Android phones running Android 8 or higher with Google Play Services can use the feature in the U.S., and parts of Germany and Mexico.

Google is launching Emergency Live Video on Android starting today, Dec. 10, and the feature will give first responders life-saving information in real time during an emergency. When a user makes an emergency call, the connected dispatcher now has the option of requesting a live video feed from your Android phone. This can help emergency dispatchers better assess your situation, send the right first responders, or guide you through live-saving steps, according to Google.

Emergency Live Video is enabled by default, and requires no manual setup. The tool is available any time an emergency call or text is initiated from an Android phone. Emergency Live Video is requested by the dispatcher when necessary, and when requested, Android users will see a Share live video? prompt on their device. They can choose No thanks or Share to start streaming video from their camera with a single tap.

Once shared, Emergency Live Video is a live feed with an interface that can be minimized while users take other important actions on their device. Emergency Live Video supports flipping the camera to show emergency dispatchers the best angle, and there's a large Stop sharing button that can end the live feed immediately.

Google says Emergency Live Video is built to be "simple and secure," and it's completely optional. "The feature is encrypted by default, and you are always in control of whether your video is shared, and can stop sharing instantly at any time," the company explains.

Emergency Live Video is the Android equivalent of Apple's Emergency SOS live video, which was added to the iPhone 14 and later with iOS 18. Notably, Android's Emergency Live Video is much more compatible than the iOS version. The feature will work on Android phones running Android 8 or higher with Google Play Services, meaning it's supported on most models still in use today.

Emergency Live Video expands the emergency video recording feature available on Google Pixel phones, and brings the versatile option to all Android phones. Google Pixels can share videos and photos via the Personal Safety app when Emergency SOS is triggered.

The framework for Emergency Live Video was added in the November 2025 update for Google Play Services. The feature is available in the U.S. and select regions of Germany and Mexico. In the future, Google is "closely working with public safety organizations around the world to expand this capability to more regions."

Emergency Live Video joins features like Emergency Location Service, Car Crash Detection, Fall Detection, and Satellite SOS to make sure you can always get the help you need in an emergency.