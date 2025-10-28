Google Beam will use AI to bring 3D video calls to military families
The next-gen communication platform has been in the works for years.
What you need to know
- Google Beam is a 3D video calling platform that enables realistic communication between people remotely.
- Google is partnering with United Service Organizations (USO) to bring Google Beam to the military community.
- Starting next year, military families will use Google Beam to connect with friends and family using HP Dimension hardware at USO centers.
Enjoy our content? Make sure to set Android Central as a preferred source in Google Search, and find out why you should so that you can stay up-to-date on the latest news, reviews, features, and more.
Google's research projects are always exciting to follow, and Google Beam is the evolution of one. The company has been working on Beam, a 3D video communication platform, for more than half a decade — it first showed off the technology in 2021 as "Project Starline," which was in the works for "a few years" before that. Google Beam began popping up in real-world use cases shortly after Google I/O 2025, powered by HP hardware.
Now, Google is sharing how it is partnering with United Service Organizations (USO) to bring Google Beam to the military community. It's starting out as a pilot program next year, and it'll bring Beam technology to USO centers at home and abroad.
"For our nation's active duty service members, separation from family during long deployments means missing out on some important moments and milestones," the company wrote in a blog post.
Google Beam is the AI-powered software that makes realistic three-dimensional video calls possible, and it requires specialized hardware to function. HP is the only partner making Beam hardware, and its HP Dimension interface costs $25,000 per unit. As such, Beam is a niche service, since an HP Dimension unit is needed onsite anywhere you want to call to or from.
What's it like using Google Beam?
I've tried Google Beam, formerly known as Project Starline, twice at Google I/O. It's the kind of technology you need to try yourself to believe, but I can assure you Beam is realistic.
The display accurately depicts people calling from across the world in 3D form, functioning almost like a "magic window" into their space. In one demo, a presenter held out something toward the camera setup, and it felt like I really could reach and grab it.
The hardware working behind the scenes includes six cameras, an 8K light-field display, and artificial intelligence software that creates 3D video models in real time. The technology has been in the making for a while, and it's somewhat mysterious.
Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android
With its USO partnership, Google will bring Beam to more people in 2026, and it has the potential to make an impact for military families in need of remote connection.
Brady is a tech journalist for Android Central, with a focus on news, phones, tablets, audio, wearables, and software. He has spent the last three years reporting and commenting on all things related to consumer technology for various publications. Brady graduated from St. John's University with a bachelor's degree in journalism. His work has been published in XDA, Android Police, Tech Advisor, iMore, Screen Rant, and Android Headlines. When he isn't experimenting with the latest tech, you can find Brady running or watching Big East basketball.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.