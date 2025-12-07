Google Antigravity's rate limits are changing amid 'incredible' demand

What you need to know

Antigravity is Google's newest app, and it's an agentic development platform built on Gemini 3 Pro.

The platform is seeing "incredible" demand, leading Google to switch up Antigravity's rate limits.

Google AI Pro and Ultra subscribers get priority access, while free users move to weekly usage quotas.

Gemini 3 rolled out in the Gemini app and AI Mode in Search last month, but the next-generation AI model also serves as the foundation for a completely new platform: Google Antigravity. Antigravity is an agentic integrated development environment (IDE) that puts AI at the center of the coding experience. Unlike other IDEs with AI helpers, Google Antigravity lets coders deploy AI agents that can make changes, run code, and check their work independently.

Google shared an update Friday, Dec. 5 about the response to Google Antigravity, calling it "incredible." The company says it's working to meet the demand for Antigravity, and it's changing the platform's rate limits accordingly. There are positive changes for both free and paid users, and Gemini 3 Pro still powers the Antigravity development platform for everyone.

Google AI Pro and Ultra subscribers now get priority access to Google Antigravity with the "highest, most generous rate limits." The quotas for Antigravity's rate limits will refresh every five hours.

Antigravity now uses a weekly-based rate limit for free users. Google says this change is intended to "minimize hitting rate limits quickly during a project." So, instead of needing to spread out work on a project across multiple hours and days to avoid rate limits, free users have another option. They can use up all of their Antigravity usage in one project quickly, but free users may have to wait for the weekly rate limit to reset to gain more access.

Google Antigravity usage limits aren't calculated by the number of requests or lines of code written. Instead, the rate limits are based on "work done" by Antigravity's AI agent. This means that basic tasks will use up less of your Antigravity quota than those that require complex reasoning.

The core experience is remaining the same for both free users and Google AI subscribers. "Regardless of your tier, all users will continue to enjoy Gemini 3 Pro, unlimited tab code completions and access to all product features, such as the Agent Manager and Browser integration," Google confirms.

The entire Gemini 3 suite is experiencing high user demand, with Google capping Gemini 3 Pro and Nano Banana Pro usage at the end of November. Now, Google is making similar adjustments for Antigravity. However, instead of slashing rate limits, the company is tweaking them to make Antigravity available as much as possible while keeping up with the demand.