What you need to know

Google's late October Play Services update detailed new support for the Wallet app and Android 16's Live Updates.

Soon, Android users will find their trains, flights, and events detailed in real-time in Android 16's Live Update notification on their lock screen and home screens.

Originally, when Android 16 launched, Live Updates concerned food deliveries and ride-shares; however, users can soon make sure they reach the station and gate on time.

There's a Play Services update that Google's preparing on its servers, and it seems it's finally looking to make good on a promised update.

An update to Google's Play Services changelog was spotted by 9to5Google, which highlights its v25.41 patch, but with a focus on Google Wallet. According to the company, the updates rolling out in the newest version for the Wallet app concern Android phone users and traveling. The main highlight states users can soon expect Live Updates to bring "key travel journeys that include flights, train trips, and events."

Google also details that it's bringing an update that moves Gmail closer to Wallet for passes. The changelog states users with Android 12 or newer will soon "receive notifications" if a loyalty pass from Gmail has been imported into Wallet.

The final Wallet update regards a little ease in adding new cards. Google states, "With this update, you can add cards through supported issuer apps without entering details."

While Google Wallet is finally rolling out its updates for traveling Android users, v25.41 of Play Services isn't done, as security and developers made the cut, too.

With this update, you can use your mobile to complete reCAPTCHA web verification

With this update, you can now find hidden passkeys in Google Password Manager and delete them

(Developer) New developer features for Google and third party app developers to support Ads related processes in their apps.

Making it a breeze to travel efficiently

(Image credit: 9to5Google)

Google first detailed its real-time alerts for trains in the Wallet app back during its I/O event in May. These alerts were constant updates that users could lean on about their train rides, knowing whether or not it's delayed, on time, or otherwise. Users who've added their tickets in the Wallet app would receive such notifications. However, Google only announced the feature for users in Canada and India first.

When it comes to Live Updates, Google detailed those alerts as a whole feature for Android 16 when it launched. A Live Update notification can be viewed on your lock screen or by tapping its chip on your home screen (top left). The alert itself originally arrived with food delivery and ride-sharing information, equipped with a progress bar, too.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Now, with the latest Play Services update looping in trains, planes (and automobiles—kidding), and events, users should see similar behavior with Android 16 and Live Updates.