Gmail is reportedly receiving an update that brings notification previews to Android users.

These previews will showcase the email's title, as well as a glimpse at its attachment (such as a photo), similar to a text.

The update is supposedly beginning to make its rounds, but it is not as widespread for all personal accounts just yet.

Google is rolling out a new update for Gmail on Android, and though the patch is slowly appearing, it's bringing quite a QoL touch-up.

It was recently highlighted that Google is bringing a potentially useful notification change to Gmail by 9to5Google. The update reportedly adds a preview to a received email's notification in the notification panel. When received, the compact version of the alert will showcase the email's title with a preview of its attachment on the right side, like a text.

Users can gain a gist of what's going on from that; however, expanding the notification in your panel provides more for the preview.

These updated alerts, of course, retain the sender's name for this attachment preview. Another change 9to5 notes is that if an attachment is received in an email, its preview will replace its body, meaning you'll have to open it fully in Gmail to see what was written.

This update seems to have started rolling out since late last week; however, it's still quite slow. At the time of writing, this update isn't quite as widespread, but things have just started moving, so we'll give it some time.

On one hand, you can view Gmail's notification previews as a QoL update to help keep its usability easy and smooth, like its newly unified Purchases Tab. To get you ready for the holidays, Gmail now displays all orders and tracking details within an "Arriving Soon" tab at the top of its section. When this update arrived, Google said this was designed to give users a "bird's eye view" at what they've got going on and what's on the way.

Moreover, with so many deals rolling around this time in November, Gmail's Promotions tab will now give users a "nudge" about offers they might enjoy.

Another QoL update regards Gmail's one-tap appointment booking feature following its Calendar integration. Google aimed to streamline the process for users managing appointments and meetings without ever exiting Gmail. Workspace customers can add their booking pages to an email's draft with the click of a button, sending it off for the recipient to interact with.

According to Google, "this feature is handy when scheduling time with customers, partners, or people outside your organization whose calendars are not visible to you."