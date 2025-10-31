What you need to know

Gboard's been spotted rolling out its second update in a week, one that brings another change to its typing interactions.

The newest update adds "flick keys to enter symbols," concerning the "hinted symbols" on the top row of the keyboard (the numbers).

Gboard's update last week lets users hide their punctuation, which widens the spacebar for a more minimalistic look.

Google's Android keyboard isn't slowing down with its updates, as another one's been spotted hitting devices.

The company's been spotted rolling out an update for Gboard that makes it quicker to access the "hinted symbols," per 9to5Google. After installing, users hopping into their Gboard Preferences should find the new "Flick keys to enter symbols" feature. This feature is toggleable, meaning you don't need to have it on if you dislike it. Google explains that, if this is turned on, users can "touch a key and pull downward to enter its hinted symbol."

This "pull downward" action should be quick—like a flick. However, Google has implemented a sensitivity option, so users can get the action how they want it.

While the term "hinted" symbol may seem strange, what this refers to are the extra icons seen at the top right corner of the keyboard letters. This, most significantly, concerns the top row of letters: Q, W, E, R, T, Y, U, I, O, and P. Each letter features numbers one through zero, which can be typed via a flick, instead of the usual sub-menu.

The publication states that the update seems to be widely rolled out, as of this week, so users should begin noticing it more consistently, too.

Gboard's on a streak

(Image credit: 9to5Google)

This is the second update to hit Gboard in a week, as the other patch brought a more minimalistic keyboard to Android users. Keyboards can look a bit busy, but Google tried to turn that down by giving users the option to hide punctuation marks. New toggles brought the choice to hide the period and comma keys, which makes the spacebar wider at the bottom.

It's an update that may not appeal to everyone, as you might still want those punctuation marks (especially if you're writing a bunch).

Gboard also marked a major achievement this year: 10 billion downloads. It's become an Android classic by this point, and users are still flocking toward the keyboard to this day. To go along with the celebrations, Google rolled out a small update for Gboard that changed its Shortcut UI. The UI now flows seamlessly into your Android's coloring scheme, making it feel a little more modern, despite the app's original launch (pre-rebrand) back in 2013.

Let's also not forget the massive updates that hit Gboard and its Emoji Kitchen that brought sticker combinations for endless emotional creativity.