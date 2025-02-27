Gboard hits 10 billion downloads and an update mixes up its shortcut UI

What you need to know

Google's Gboard recently achieved a major milestone as it crossed 10 billion downloads on the Play Store.

The company also reportedly pushed a small server-side update to Gboard, changing its Shortcut UI on Android.

A major Gboard update arrived last summer with "Emoji Sticker Combinations" through the Emoji Kitchen.

Gboard typically slips under the radar; however, it can no longer do so following a momentous achievement.

As spotted by 9to5Google, Google's Gboard app has recently crossed 10 billion downloads on the Play Store. This is a staggering number, considering it's 2x the number of active smartphones globally. The app's details on the store say it launched in June 2013, but the publication resurfaces its rebrand. Officially, the app was known as the "Google Keyboard." The company soon renamed it "Gboard" a few years later in 2016, having undergone several minor tweaks and updates over the past nine years.

The post also highlights Gboard's accomplishment alongside other Google apps to reach 10 billion downloads like YouTube, Photos, Gmail, and Maps.

Meanwhile, the publication spotted Google rolling out a small UI change for Gboard that mixes up its previous design language. Discovered in version 14.9, Gboard's shortcut button, which opens up its full shortcut menu, falls in line with the options users feature in the row above the keyboard.

It was noted that currently (if the update hasn't arrived), the shortcut button offers a colored background that adheres to your Android device's color scheme. With v14.9, that color disappears, leaving the filled in boxes to fall into a black or white color. The latter's color shift will depend on whether you're in light or dark mode.

While the shortcut is no longer contained within a circular housing like the mic icon, the button does blend in with the rest of your "favorited" shortcuts above the keyboard.

The post states this is a server-side update, meaning it could take time before everyone sees it. Android Central has spotted this update today, so it shouldn't take long before it's widespread.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Android Central)

One of the standout updates for Gboard arrived last summer when Google dropped its June feature drop. Specifically, the update hit the Emoji Kitchen, letting users combine emojis into an all new creation. These aren't to be used as typical emojis in texts, but rather as large stickers. The "Emoji Sticker Combinations" will fuse two selected emojis, displayed in the recommended field when selecting.

The company also solved a typing issue on larger screen devices like foldables with Gboard. The app's update lets users split it into two halves, making it easier for your thumbs to reach the keys you need to without discomfort.

There are usually subtle updates to apps such as Gboard throughout an OS' lifespan and Google is already pushing for Android 16. The next major OS entered Beta 2 recently, keeping it on schedule for its intended Q2 2025 release. Perhaps there will be more for Gboard down the road with Google.