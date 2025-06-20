What you need to know

Gboard is tipped to have a few upgrades in the works, such as "SmartEdit," which seems to be a generative AI expansion of the existing voice-fueled feature.

A tipster also discovered that Google's rumored exclusive Pixel AI could leverage Gboard's clipboard to paste written data into an app.

Google's rumored AI, dubbed "Magic Cue," surfaced recently in a leak that claims it will feature "time-saving actions" for users who enable it.

With Android 16 out in the wild (for Pixels, at least), Google is reportedly looking to bring its default keyboard up to par.

After a deep dive into Google's latest Gboard version by tipster AssembleDebug, Android Authority reports evidence of a few new features. The first feature spotted was an item called "SmartEdit." This feature appears to leverage Google's AI, at least its early code seems to allude to that. The tipster was able to surface an early explainer that reads, "SmartEdit helps you add, remove, or replace words easily with just your voice."

While this leverages some of Google's AI software, the early code comes with an important addition: your "edited text will be sent to Google and temporarily processed."

Continuing with AI, the tipster found clues about Gboard and Google's rumored exclusive AI working together. Gboard's explainer reiterates something we've seen before: "finish your task directly without app switching." Current speculation suggests Gboard could leverage this Pixel AI ability to capture your information, such as flight information, without user input.

Gboard could bring up its clipboard feature, letting users quickly tap to paste the info without "app switching."

Express Yourself

(Image credit: Android Central)

The last major feature the tipster spotted involves Android's Emoji Kitchen. The post states any emoji combinations users create will soon be available to save into a "favorites" list. This makes getting back to those moments of emoji brilliance that much easier without recreating the concoction.

These features under development will likely remain for a little while longer. It'll be worth keeping an eye out for any large Gboard updates in the future. Additionally, the publication states the discovered "SmartEdit" code could be an expansion of what's already available on Android currently. The Google AI ToS (terms of service) mentions could further this suspicion.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The exclusive Pixel AI feature mentioned for Gboard regards the recently rumored "Magic Cue." Previously speculated to be named "Pixel Sense," and "Pixie" before that, Magic Cue is rumored to be intimately involved with all of your personal data should you allow it. In short, Magic Cue will be able to immediately understand a friend asking you for information and see if you have it in Gmail or another connected app.

Recent rumors state Google tucks this functionality under its "time-saving actions" for the AI assistant. It was stated how the AI could display this information to users, whether it would be its own custom UI or what. However, popping it into Gboard seems like the most logical choice.