Gboard's Emoji Kitchen just got a smarter suggestion bar

What you need to know

Gboard’s Emoji Kitchen redesign adds a top-row suggestion bar for easy emoji combos, replacing the recent creations list.

A new "Browse" screen with an arrow lets you quickly explore quirky emoji pairings.

A floating action button in the bottom-right corner lets you pick emojis and instantly see combo options.

Google’s final Pixel update of the year teased Emoji Kitchen changes for Gboard, and now we’re finally seeing them in action.

Gboard’s redesigned Emoji Kitchen introduces a top-row suggestion bar in the Emoji tab, replacing the old recent creations list, as spotted by 9to5Google. This handy tweak makes it super easy to explore fun emoji combos by just tapping a suggestion.

The update also makes Emoji Kitchen more accessible with a new arrow that opens an expanded "Browse" screen. Here, you’ll find tons of emoji pairings—including quirky ones as shown below. It’s a quicker, easier way to create stickers without scrolling endlessly.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: 9to5Google) (Image credit: 9to5Google) (Image credit: 9to5Google)

This feature is perfect for anyone who values speed and wants to skip the trial-and-error hassle.

Furthermore, tapping on any emoji combo lets you break it down into the two originals. Plus, there’s a new history button in the top-right corner for quick access to your favorite or recent mashups. This redesign keeps the top suggestion bar clean and focused on fresh emoji ideas instead of past creations.

A new floating action button in the bottom-right corner gives quick access to the emoji picker. Pick an emoji, and you’ll see a full list of combo options using that emoji as the base. It makes creating unique emoji mashups way easier.

The changes might fly under the radar for casual users, but for Emoji Kitchen regulars, they make a big difference in how smoothly everything works.

The revamped Emoji Kitchen is rolling out as a server-side update for Gboard beta users on version 14.8. It’s not available for stable users yet, but it’s expected to reach all Android phones, not just Pixels, eventually.