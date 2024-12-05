Google gifts Pixels a December feature drop with Gemini and dual-screen updates

What you need to know

Google detailed the rollout of its major Pixel December feature drop.

Its AI Gemini is picking up several updates like a Spotify extension, calling/texting abilities, and "Saved info with Gemini."

The Pixel 9 series receives help from Gemini Nano for screened calls, updates to Pixel Screenshots, and the Fold series grabs a "Dual-Screen" update.

These updates are hitting Pixel devices today (Dec 5).

Google's latest Pixel feature drop might help stymie the lingering chill of December with loads of new features.

Today (Dec 5), Google detailed the rollout of its major December 2024 Pixel feature drop that will start hitting devices. Starting the update train are a few updates for Gemini. According to a press release, Google is spreading Gemini across even more of its ecosystem. The AI model's new Spotify extension is rolling out to more Pixels alongside the AI's ability to call or text your contacts, per your instruction.

The company highlights the added ability for Gemini to alter your timers and alarms, and even open your camera app. These updates are hitting Pixel 6 devices and newer.

Elsewhere, Google rolls out "saved info with Gemini." This feature is said to let users instruct Gemini to remember specific details about them or their preferences. The idea is to help users gain more "relevant and helpful" responses from the AI, as they won't have to repeat the details. Google states this is rolling out to all Android phones and Gemini on desktop.

Gemini Live picks up support for even more languages in the places where it's available.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Google) (Image credit: Google)

Google adds that its phones will soon grab specific updates, beginning with the Pixel 9 series' new Call Screen. The post states Gemini Nano is entering to suggest "easy-to-tap" replies on the call screen. Of course, this will affect those screening a call as you can use the AI as a buffer between you and them or to reply to a delivery's request.

What's more, Google says users can now peek at the conversation between a caller and the AI on their device during "automatic call screening."

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Gemini Nano-powered update is rolling out for the entire Pixel 9 series (including the 9 Pro Fold) in the U.S. while the automatic call screening hits Pixel 6 and newer phones.

The Pixel Screenshots app is receiving the December gift of Circle to Search compatibility. Google states users circling or highlighting an object for Search can now save a snapshot of that to its Screenshots app. Moreover, the app will now automatically organize your screenshots based on information like calendar dates and more.

This is rolling out to the Pixel 9 series for English language users.

Updates for screenshots continue as Google details its new functionality with the Wallet app. The Pixel 9 series users can soon take screenshots of cards or tickets can add them into Google Wallet. Support includes driver's licenses, boarding passes, "and more." Additionally, Gboard will display recommendations like movies, music, and more based on your screenshots.

These suggestions will appear in "relevant" apps. However, Google states that users can turn this function off (or on) under the "Show suggestions from your screenshots in other apps" option in the Screenshots app settings.

(Image credit: Google)

Other updates for the Pixel 9 series includes the ability to "capture and share" Ultra HDR photos on Instagram. This is rolling out to Pixel 9 devices globally.

Pixel Studio stickers have expanded to be useable in Gboard. Also, the Pixel Recorder app is picking up a "clear voice" feature. Clear Voice is said to "reduce noise and distractions automatically." Pixel 9 series users must enable this feature in the app's settings.

Google's foldables are receiving a few updates such as "Dual Screen in Portrait mode." Available on the original Fold and the 9 Pro Fold, users on both sides of the camera can see what a photo will look like before it's snapped. Also, it might be hard to get your little one to look at the camera, but that's where "Made you look" comes into play.

Google is bringing this feature to the first Pixel Fold, meaning parents can place a cute and funny animation on their phone to set up the perfect photo. On the other hand, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is grabbing a new character: Joy, from Disney's Inside Out.

More Pixel joy

(Image credit: Google)

"Expressive captions" is a feature that Pixels ranging from the 6 series to the latest 9 series can use. Google states its AI will "automatically capture the intensity and emotion" of a person speaking on a live stream or phone call. The AI will suggest what your reaction could be, like gasping at a shocking moment or cheering for a score.

These captions are also "compatible with other Android devices."

Snapchat is receiving a dedicated Photo Picker for users. Google states this should help users find what they're looking for in their folders, favorites, and images stored in the Cloud.

The company detailed a security feature entering beta called "Identity Check." Google states that when users enter a "new location," their Pixel 6 or newer device will ask for facial recognition or your fingerprint before they can alter any "sensitive information."

Smaller updates include "Simple View," which produces a larger system-wide font and increases your Pixel's touch sensitivity. Quick Share is faster and "Now Playing" will show the album art when viewing its history.