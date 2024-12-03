Gemini on lock screen lets users call anyone without unlocking their phone

What you need to know

Google is reportedly rolling out its "make calls and send messages" feature for Gemini on lock screen for Android.

Using the "Hey Google" command, users can instruct Gemini to "call" someone so long as the lock screen function is enabled.

Devices without this function will be prompted to unlock their device to progress.

Gemini on lock screen has received support to control alarms, media, timers, and more.

Google teased new lock screen features for its AI model Gemini months ago and one of those tools is now arriving — at least, for some.

As spotted by 9to5Google, the Gemini app on Android is picking up a setting that lets users "make calls and send messages." The publication states this feature is appearing in the recent beta version of the Google app (v15.48). According to the post, this is tucked within the app's "Gemini on lock screen" settings page via a toggleable button.

However, the app warns users that the AI cannot function properly if their "calling and messaging" apps are not "turned on" in Gemini.

Once this is done, users can surface Gemini's small overlay from their lock screen to call someone. It seems that users can type or vocally speak who they would like Gemini to call. All that's required is that you begin your instruction with "call" followed by your contact's name.

Google states that users can produce Gemini on their lock screen by using the "Hey Google" command.

More importantly, the post notes that the Gemini on lock screen feature isn't available on every Android device. If your device does not have it, Gemini surfaces when called, but it will not fulfill the call request. Instead, the AI will prompt you to unlock your device before anything else can be done.

More testers should begin seeing this before the eventual debut for stable app folk.

(Image credit: 9to5Google)

We've seen glimpses of Gemini's new lock screen usage in July before features started appearing. The early splash page detailed that the AI could "message, find music, get location-based information, and more with extensions." It was suspected that users would get a wide range of Gemini extensions to use on their lock screen. However, despite those tools being confirmed by Google, they've yet to appear for users.

What has arrived, per Google's support page, is the ability for Gemini on lock screen to control your alarms, timers, flashlight, volume, and media. To see if your device has lock screen functions, Google recommends hopping into the Gemini app > Profile icon > Settings > Gemini on lock screen. If it's there, toggle it on to begin using such features.

The company started pushing its Spotify extension for the Gemini app late in November. Users can access commands under its "Play & Search" moniker. The extension lets users find songs based on artist, song title, playlist, or lyric. This new ability was listed alongside several more expected extensions for Gemini like Phone, Messages, WhatsApp, and more.