Meta announced an update for its Brand Rights Protection tools for businesses.

The update refined its "Drafts" tab, renaming it to "Request," bringing new sub-tabs to users for a cleaner view into different violations.

Meta also revamped the Reports tab, adding filter options for users to quickly discover things by emails, keywords, and more.

Meta is rolling out an update for its Brand Rights Protection tools for businesses looking to avoid unruly uses of their image.

In today's update (Aug 11), Meta states many of the new features arriving for its Brand Rights Protection tools were a product of "user feedback." One of the larger features rolling in is a more "simplified" takedown request procedure. The post states businesses will find the "Request" tab renamed to "Drafts" in this experience revamp. More than that, users will notice new "sub-tabs" for the different types of violations.

Meta states businesses will have clear distinctions between "Copyright, Counterfeit, Impersonation, and Trademark" violations.

Additionally, the search/filter options within the Reports tab can now encompass "email report IDs, keywords, trademark names, and report owner names." While the takedown request experience aims to become simpler, Meta states it's looking to upgrade its reporting environment to help businesses flag "suspected scam ads at scale."

(Image credit: Meta)

As this arrives for businesses, Meta says users will see an "Other" violation type option. The company says users can utilize this option when discovering ads that don't "explicitly use their intellectual property." It should be useful for "suspected" scams and even "misleading ads" that may use a business' name without their explicit consent.

With the majority of today's update concerning the scam and violation side of the Brand Rights Protection suite, Meta is also improving the experience for MMA (Meta Managed Accounts). In an email to Android Central, Meta said businesses with MMAs can log into their Brand Rights Protection dashboard with SSO (single sign-on). Essentially, this removes the necessity for a personal Facebook account.

Businesses should notice these updates roll out for Brand Rights Protection as the week progresses. The post states these new features will be available on all Meta platforms, including those for users in Canada.

Continuing to assist businesses

(Image credit: Michael Hicks / Android Central)

Where there are tools to protect against scams, there are those to help make life easier—at least for advertisers and things alike. Meta's huge generative AI tools announced last spring brought its software to help make creating new ads easier for advertisers and companies. For images, businesses can use Meta's AI to alter an original photo's background with new creative input for an "entirely new" image.

There were also text generation abilities announced, which could help users create catchy titles for their ads. All of this was, of course, housed within Meta's Advantage Plus Creative for businesses just starting and looking for a solid foundation.