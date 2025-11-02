What you need to know

Meta is reportedly splitting its metaverse efforts into two divisions — one focused on Horizon OS and another on the Metaverse Product Group — as part of a major internal reorganization.

Horizon OS is now a standalone division under Reality Labs and will report directly to Bosworth, with Ryan Cairns continuing as lead.

CTO Andrew Bosworth announced the restructuring in a memo, saying it’s meant to sharpen Meta’s focus on both AI and immersive tech.

Disclaimer Enjoy our content? Make sure to set Android Central as a preferred source in Google Search, and find out why you should so that you can stay up-to-date on the latest news, reviews, features, and more.

Meta is reportedly breaking its metaverse project into two distinct pieces, and it’s putting a longtime leader in the driver's seat to steer it through a crucial new phase.

In a new memo from Chief Technology Officer Andrew Bosworth, the company revealed a major reshuffling of teams that oversee its virtual reality and mixed reality projects, signaling Meta's ambition to redefine how it builds the metaverse while keeping a close eye on the AI boom.

The memo, first obtained by Business Insider, confirms that Vishal Shah, the long-time head of the Metaverse Product Group, is leaving his post to join Meta Superintelligence Labs (MSL) as vice president of AI Products (via UploadVR).

Leadership shuffle

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

Shah will begin his new job on November 3 and will report to Nat Friedman, who leads Meta’s Products and Applied Research division. Meta’s decision highlights how closely connected AI and the metaverse are now. Bosworth said this change will help Meta use its "hard-earned advantage" as more competitors join the immersive tech field. He also said Meta has already shown its vision and plans to keep leading in this area.

Gabriel Aul, a longtime Meta engineer, will take over Shah’s position. He will now lead the updated Metaverse Product Group, with support from Jason Rubin, Samantha Ryan, and Thamara Sekhar, according to Bosworth’s internal memo.

At the same time, Meta’s Horizon OS, which runs its VR headsets, is becoming a separate top-level group under Meta Reality Labs. Horizon OS will now report directly to Bosworth, and Ryan Cairns, who took over from Mark Rabkin earlier this year, will keep leading the team.

This structural shift gives Horizon OS more independence to evolve as a full-fledged platform for Meta’s VR and AR hardware lineup, including whatever comes next after the Quest 3.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In the coming months, all eyes will be on how these structural moves translate into real products. Horizon OS will eventually have the means to accelerate work across both hardware and software, while Aul’s team will focus on creating better social digital experiences.